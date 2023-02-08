Read full article on original website
Lonnie Allen
3d ago
I have read they are the richest culture that contributed to America. They were educated had a craft or trade and usually one member of the family could play a musical instrument. These German immigrants were legal . In St Louis they started the kindergarten program.
