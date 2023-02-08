ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern High School student-athlete dies a week after collapsing

By DeJanay Booth
 3 days ago

Northwestern High School student-athlete dies after collapsing 00:32

(CBS DETROIT) - A Northwestern High School senior who collapsed during a basketball game last week has died, according to the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

In a statement, school officials say 18-year-old Cartier Woods, who suffered sudden cardiac arrest, was taken off life support after "vital signs continued to be absent" -- a decision made by his aunt.

"The DPSCD community is heartbroken by this sudden and untimely loss. We deeply thank everyone who has provided their prayers and well wishes," the district said in a statement.

The teen was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital, where doctors were able to bring him back to life but he was put on life support.

The district says it will release information on arrangements when it becomes available.

