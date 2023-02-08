ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend

Friday, Feb. 10, 3-4 p.m. Funky Fridays at the Yampa library–lego building, puzzles, riddles, funny stories, snacks and a book club for elementary aged children. Friday, Feb. 10, 3-6 p.m. Off The Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Off The Beaten Path is showcasing a lovely selection...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

How long will Howelsen’s Poma lift keep running?

Every Ski Free Sunday at Howelsen Hill, the Schnackenberg Poma Lift can be a puzzling predicament for unfamiliar skiers and snowboarders trying to make their way up the pitch. Do you sit down? How do you traverse the uneven areas near the various exits? What do you do with your ski poles? Is it better to stay buckled in on a snowboard?
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs residents should mind snow on gas meters, city says

Steamboat Springs fire officials urge residents to pay attention to snow buildup on their natural gas or propane meters this winter. In order for vents on gas meters to work and regulate pressure, they have to be clear and unobstructed. Snow piling up on the regulator could prevent it from venting correctly.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

From the archives: Gladys Starr crowned Queen of Ski Carnival

This article originally appeared in the Steamboat Pilot on Feb. 23, 1916. It and the accompanying photographs were provided by the Museum of Northwest Colorado in Craig. The counting judges began their labors at 12 o’clock noon and from that time until announcement was made, an expectant crowd waited at Elk Park with increasing interest for the news of the election of the Queen of the Carnival.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Gemma Birchby as its Student of the Month for January. According to the Rotary Club, Steamboat Springs High School counselor Anna Koshio described Birchby as “a student that has always been focused on her education as a priority and gateway to her goals and ambitions.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $5M from Feb. 3-9

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $5 million across 10 sales for the week of Feb. 3-9. Property Description: 1,307-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1309 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums. Last sold for $445,000 in 2020. 343 Pearl Street. Seller: Stephanie Kohlhardt, Michael and Stephanie Rabbitt. Buyer: Katherine L. Bauer...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
BOND, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol

Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat resident dies following crash on US 40

The Routt County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday, Feb. 9, that one of the people involved in a car wreck Monday, Feb. 6, on U.S. Highway 40 has died. Cadence Tilton, 20, died in Larimer County after being taken to a hospital with serious injuries sustained in the wreck, according to the coroner’s office. Tilton died Wednesday, Feb. 8, two days after the collision. An official cause of death is not available at this time.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The risk Hayden voters took to build a community center seems to be paying off

Nearly two years after the Hayden Center opened, the risk Hayden voters took when they approved raising taxes to fund the build out appears to be working out. The center now has nearly 400 paying members — an increase of 100 from December to January — as well as 24-hour access for adults and a partnership with the school system that allows students to hang out at the community center for free.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Forever family: Steamboat girls basketball celebrates its seniors

The Steamboat Springs girls basketball seniors have been through a lot together over the years. Between dealing with the pandemic, a coaching change and several losing seasons, the Sailors had no issue keeping their heads held high. Inviting Basalt to town, the team celebrated its three senior girls on Friday,...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

