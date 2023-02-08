Every Ski Free Sunday at Howelsen Hill, the Schnackenberg Poma Lift can be a puzzling predicament for unfamiliar skiers and snowboarders trying to make their way up the pitch. Do you sit down? How do you traverse the uneven areas near the various exits? What do you do with your ski poles? Is it better to stay buckled in on a snowboard?

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO