WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami offers last chance to visit iconic monorail before it’s decommissioned
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic part of Zoo Miami will soon be gone for good. Visitors at the Southwest Miami-Dade park will be able to say goodbye to its historic monorail from Feb. 16 through March 2. After four decades, it will be permanently decommissioned. The monorail carried...
WSVN-TV
Crash near Little Havana takes down power lines; no injuries
MIAMI (WSVN) - A two-car collision led to some power problems in a Miami neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 12th Avenue and Eighth Street, near Little Havana, Saturday morning. Live power lines ended up on the road...
WSVN-TV
SUV crashes into SW Miami-Dade Target, causes store damage
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a Target store in Southwest Miami-Dade. The motorist’s SUV slammed through a wall of the store, located on Southwest 104th Street, near 79th Place, Saturday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash...
islandernews.com
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment
File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
WSVN-TV
Last day to sign up for 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event
MIAMI (WSVN) - Registration for the 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event comes to an end on Friday. Those who would like to participate have until noon to sign up for the gathering. This fundraiser is in support of funding innovation for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. In 2022, the...
TMZ.com
Bad Bunny Out of Town Amid Massive Police Presence Near His Restaurant
2:15 PM PT -- Miami PD tells TMZ ... units responded to the address in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, we're told they were notified the suspect could be armed and still in the building -- which spurred a perimeter being set outside. Cops in Miami...
‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up
Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wealth management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
WSVN-TV
6-year-old Ukrainian girl who lost eye in missile strike flies to South Florida for treatment
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old girl from Ukraine has arrived in South Florida for care after she was seriously hurt by a missile strike. 7News cameras captured Alisa Kulvhynska shortly after she touched down at Miami International Airport, Friday night. Kulvhynska and her parents were in their...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Chrisette Bostic was last seen in the Model City area of Miami, Thursday. She was wearing a black jacket, black Nike shorts and white foam sneakers. Bostic stands at 4 feet, 9 inches...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly woman reported missing from Allapattah
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Miami’a Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Raquel Peña was reported missing on Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 102 pounds,...
WSVN-TV
Police: 2 killed after speeding Charger slams into SUV in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A speeding driver caused a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left her and a passenger in the other vehicle involved dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, at around 11:20 p.m., Friday.
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami
Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way
Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
flkeysnews.com
Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline
That weekend cold front you may have heard about is still approaching South Florida. Just a bit slower than initially forecast. Monday morning will be the coldest time period rather than the initially forecast that indicated Sunday. Expect “temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time” as low as 49 in Homestead and 52 in Miami around 6 a.m. Monday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
islandernews.com
Sculptures of cats and dogs debut in downtown Miami park; open to public on Saturday
Cats and dogs will strut their stuff on a new walkway at Miami’s Maurice Ferre Park at 3 p.m. on Friday, with oversized sculptures of the animals set in the background created by some of the area’s finest artists. The Bayfront Park Management Trust is hosting a ribbon...
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
WSVN-TV
‘She’s absolutely traumatized’: 5-year-old girl bitten in Fort Lauderdale dog attack
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned father is speaking out about the dog attack in a Fort Lauderdale park that left his 5-year-old daughter’s face scarred. Florian Becker said Tuesday afternoon’s attack has left his daughter “absolutely traumatized.”. The child is struggling to heal from a...
Rescuers Revive Toddler After Near Drowning In West Boca Raton
CPR ADMINISTERED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rushed response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool in West Boca Raton. Rescuers performed CPR and saved the toddler’s life. The […]
