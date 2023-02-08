ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Crash near Little Havana takes down power lines; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A two-car collision led to some power problems in a Miami neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 12th Avenue and Eighth Street, near Little Havana, Saturday morning. Live power lines ended up on the road...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

SUV crashes into SW Miami-Dade Target, causes store damage

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a Target store in Southwest Miami-Dade. The motorist’s SUV slammed through a wall of the store, located on Southwest 104th Street, near 79th Place, Saturday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment

File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Last day to sign up for 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event

MIAMI (WSVN) - Registration for the 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event comes to an end on Friday. Those who would like to participate have until noon to sign up for the gathering. This fundraiser is in support of funding innovation for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. In 2022, the...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up

Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wealth management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Chrisette Bostic was last seen in the Model City area of Miami, Thursday. She was wearing a black jacket, black Nike shorts and white foam sneakers. Bostic stands at 4 feet, 9 inches...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for elderly woman reported missing from Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Miami’a Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Raquel Peña was reported missing on Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 102 pounds,...
MIAMI, FL
Oscar

Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami

Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way

Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
flkeysnews.com

Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

That weekend cold front you may have heard about is still approaching South Florida. Just a bit slower than initially forecast. Monday morning will be the coldest time period rather than the initially forecast that indicated Sunday. Expect “temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time” as low as 49 in Homestead and 52 in Miami around 6 a.m. Monday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
nova.edu

Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time

NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rescuers Revive Toddler After Near Drowning In West Boca Raton

CPR ADMINISTERED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rushed response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool in West Boca Raton. Rescuers performed CPR and saved the toddler’s life. The […]
BOCA RATON, FL

