gotodestinations.com
Savor the Flavors: The Best Italian Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
Looking for the best Italian in Fort Lauderdale? Fort Lauderdale is home to a diverse range of dining options, but Italian cuisine always manages to steal the show. We’re looking for establishments with the perfect blend of atmosphere, service, and delicious food that will leave you wanting more. To narrow it down, here are the 5 best Italian restaurants in Fort Lauderdale.
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
Amar Bistro Heads to Boca Raton for Second Location
In its new, roomier space, Amar will expand on its menu of authentic Mediterranean cuisine
Taste Of The Town: Matchbox Las Olas & Big Buns on Fort Lauderdale's riverfront
MIAMI - It's waterside views at two side-by-side restaurants on the riverfront in Fort Lauderdale. Matchbox Las Olas is a sleek casual, yet sophisticated spot serving up American fare. Steps away is Big Buns D**m Good Burgers, a fast casual restaurant featuring enormous burgers and more. Both are owned by Thompson Hospitality, the largest minority owned hospitality group in the country. Founder Warren Thompson said South Florida is a perfect fit for growth. "I fell in love with South Florida and with Fort Lauderdale about 35 years ago," said Thompson. "Once I started the company, I always wanted to bring...
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery
As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up
Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wealth management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
Miami New Times
The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami
Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way
Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋
Since Valentines Day is coming up we thought it would be a fun idea to go through our top 10 favorite spots in Miami for a romantic Date night! ❤️. Whether you are celebrating an anniversary or Honeymoon or Valentines day or any special occasion, this list is perfect for both tourists and locals.
flkeysnews.com
Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline
That weekend cold front you may have heard about is still approaching South Florida. Just a bit slower than initially forecast. Monday morning will be the coldest time period rather than the initially forecast that indicated Sunday. Expect “temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time” as low as 49 in Homestead and 52 in Miami around 6 a.m. Monday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
Green markets promote buying local while supporting small business
Shopping local while also escaping the pandemonium of large grocery stores and online commerce is getting easier in South Florida. In recent years, farmers’ markets in the area have grown from a novel concept to a customary neighborhood staple, offering a more grassroots experience for both buyer and seller.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
WSVN-TV
Kiwanis Club of Little Havana hosts annual Miss Carnaval competition
MIAMI (WSVN) - The annual Miss Carnaval competition brought young women leaders together in Miami. The event, held by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, took place Saturday evening at the Manuel Artime Theater. Contestants ages 16 to 26 vied for the chance to become the ultimate brand Carnaval Miami...
Colombian Food Truck Chivas Burger Appears to Plan First Brick-and-Mortar
Plan review paperwork indicates the brand may be getting a permanent home in Homestead
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
cruisefever.net
Florida Port Adding Shore Power to 8 Cruise Ship Terminals
Port Everglades, one of the busiest cruise ports in the country, has announced plans to add shore power to eight cruise ship terminals. The project will cost $20 million per terminal and is a cooperation between Florida Power & Light and Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, and Disney Cruise Line.
miamionthecheap.com
Free entry: German Car Show & Food Festival in Doral
If you like hot cars and hot burgers, then this event has both. BURGERFEST is a family-friendly spectacle that will bring some of the world’s most coveted, respected and desirable automobiles together, along with one of the most delicious varieties of burgers ever assembled. All in one place. Only for one day. Free entry.
islandernews.com
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment
File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
Click10.com
Miami-based Lyfe Brand clothing company set to close
MIAMI – A Miami-based clothing company announced last week they will be shutting down shop for good after ten years of business. Lyfe Brand, a clothing and apparel company that brought customers in South Florida and all throughout the world unique designs on high-quality lifestyle and sports selections, gave their goodbyes on social media.
