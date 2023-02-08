SACRAMENTO — The Dallas Mavericks' new superstar duo, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, made its debut against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Mavs fell short 133-128 in the second part of a two-game mini-series, dropping their record to 31-27 on the season. Meanwhile, the Kings improved to 32-24. To open the game, there was a concerted effort from the Mavs to work the ball around, but Luka Doncic ended the period with 11 points and three assists. Irving was settling into the game and had just two points. Dallas trailed 34-32 at the end of the first quarter as they struggled to contain the Kings in the paint, allowing 22 points from that area in the period.

