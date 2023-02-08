Read full article on original website
Lakers News: New-Look LA Closes Out Warriors On The Road, 109-103
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers, minus two key rotation players, notched a huge road win to help begin the club's climb to a .500 record. In San Francisco, LA sans LeBron James and Mo Bamba held on to take down the Golden State Warriors sans Stephen Curry, 109-103. A lot of the new guys looked excellent, but tonight's game ball would have to go to point guard Dennis Schröder, who had yet another terrific night.
Lakers Injury Report: Key Starter Cleared For Warriors Game Tonight
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, who had previously been listed as merely probable to suit up for tonight's bout against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, is now available to play. Given that the Lakers would have been down two rotation centers had AD sat (Mo Bamba is...
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Bringing Back Former 2020 Champ Via Buyout Market
Your Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing back yet another old friend, this time through the buyout market. In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with host Malika Andrews about some intriguing buyout candidates. Wing Danny Green, who won a title with LA during its 2019-20 championship season, was flipped from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, and is expected to join the buyout free agent market.
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Saturday Night Fight At Golden State
Your new-look Los Angeles Lakers will hope to nab a win on the road against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Both teams will be missing their lone 2023 All-Star this evening, which should make things interesting. The action tips off at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC and ESPN2. With all...
Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Admits He Hoped to Be Traded at Deadline
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard remained with the team as Thursday’s trade deadline passed, but as his playing time continues to be sporadic, he admitted that he was hoping to be moved to a situation where he could play more regularly. “I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade],”...
Front Runner Emerges for Potential Celtics Buyout Acquisition
The Celtics addressed their primary need at the trade deadline, acquiring more depth up front in the form of floor-spacing veteran Mike Muscala. A day after the deal, he made his Boston debut, registering 12 points on 4/8 shooting, exclusively firing from beyond the arc, two assists, and a block in the Celtics' 127-116 win over the Hornets.
Lakers: How LA’s Trade Deadline Affects Their Cap Space This Offseason
Your Los Angeles Lakers will look incredibly incomplete during tonight's Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, as several players who woke up as Lakers have been shipped out of town, and several impending Lakers will not be cleared in time for the contest. The Lakers' active trade deadline...
WNBA’s Liberty, Mercury, Sky, Wings Execute Four-Team Trade
View the original article to see embedded media. A fast and furious WNBA offseason got a little more exciting on Saturday after the Mercury, Liberty, Sky and Wings agreed to terms on a massive four-team deal involving multiple players and draft picks. Dallas will acquire Mercury guard Diamond DeShields, the...
Injury Report: Thunder and Blazers Both Missing Pieces Ahead of Friday Meeting
Oklahoma City will play its first game post trade deadline after dealing Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley on Thursday. The Thunder continue to push toward the All Star Break after a hot January, which ended with a loss to the Warriors. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star break.
De’Aaron Fox Leads Kings Over Mavs in Debut of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Duo
SACRAMENTO — The Dallas Mavericks' new superstar duo, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, made its debut against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Mavs fell short 133-128 in the second part of a two-game mini-series, dropping their record to 31-27 on the season. Meanwhile, the Kings improved to 32-24. To open the game, there was a concerted effort from the Mavs to work the ball around, but Luka Doncic ended the period with 11 points and three assists. Irving was settling into the game and had just two points. Dallas trailed 34-32 at the end of the first quarter as they struggled to contain the Kings in the paint, allowing 22 points from that area in the period.
Miami Heat Lose Out On Terrence Ross To Phoenix Suns
Guard Terrence Ross has reportedly decided to sign with the Phoenix Suns after agreeing to a buyout from the Orlando Magic. According to ESPN, Ross joined the Suns because he wanted to play for a contender. The Suns recently acquired Kevin Durant, pairing him with Chris Paul and All-Star Devin Booker.
Luguentz Dort Almost Perfect In Return, Helps Thunder Past Blazers
After being sidelined for the last six games due to an injury to his right hamstring, Luguentz Dort returned to the court on Friday night to help the Oklahoma City Thunder overcome Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 138-129. The fourth-year forward entered the match for the first time...
Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Status vs. LA Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. After playing in last night's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is being listed as probable for tonight's matchup with the LA Clippers. The Bucks have been somewhat cautious with their top talent on back-to-backs this season, but it seems as if Antetokounmpo will indeed play on the last half of a back-to-back vs. the Clippers tonight.
Sixers: 3 Names to Keep an Eye on as Buyout Market Forms
With the NBA trade market officially closed for the remainder of the season, the next and final phase of the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster construction process is in the buyout market. Before the trade deadline, the Sixers struck one deal, sending Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers and acquiring...
LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after their last encounter, the LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch that will have the Clippers more shorthanded than last time. The biggest thing for the LA Clippers is that they won't have Kawhi Leonard...
Report: Reggie Jackson to Sign With Denver Nuggets
View the original article to see embedded media. After an emotional trade with the LA Clippers, Reggie Jackson is reportedly expected to sign with the number one team in the Western Conference - the Denver Nuggets. According to a report from Shams Charania, Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with...
Pros and Cons of OKC Thunder Having Quiet Trade Deadline
As the trade deadline approaches, chaos has already unfolded. Stars have been traded and rumors are swirling, but Oklahoma City’s camp remains silent. After exceeding expectations with the youngest roster in the NBA, OKC seems expected to stand pat at the deadline. The Thunder have always held its cards close to the vest, but it’s no secret the team wants to develop the young core.
New Energy: Josh Green Thriving Amid Mavs’ Post-Trade Roster Changes
When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving nearly one week ago, there was no question that Dallas was upgrading its overall talent on the roster. Irving is a future Hall-of-Fame point guard and one of the most skilled players in the league. However, there were legitimate questions about the...
LA Clippers Trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers said goodbye to fan favorite Reggie Jackson today in a move that the team legitimately needed to make. Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick were sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Mason Plumlee. The Clippers desperately needed a...
Watch: Tom Kim mic’d up for CBS broadcast, birdies 13th hole at 2023 WM Phoenix Open
For the third straight week, CBS had a player wear a mic during its third-round broadcast. This time, it was Tom Kim sporting the AirPod on the par-5 13th hole during the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Safe to say he’s a fan of the atmosphere and craziness.
