ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Where Tennessee Stands In NCAA Tournament Picture

By Jonathan Lidskin
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBakU_0kgzwjRf00

Tennessee is college basketball's No. 6 team with eight regular season games left; where will they place come tournament time?

After the loss to Florida last week, Tennessee needed to take care of business against Auburn to avoid dropping close to the three-seed line. Despite the late scare, the Vols held on for what is currently a quad-two win. The win was good enough to keep Tennessee very safely as a two-seed in most bracket projections, with some room for error in the coming week.

At the moment, Tennessee has an average seed of 1.92, according to Bracket Matrix. This average would give them the sixth overall seed according to the composite of the nationally recognized brackets. Even more importantly, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi said in his Wednesday update that a win or loss to Vanderbilt tonight doesn't move Tennessee's see. As long as the Vols can handle business tonight, they should be in a similar situation when Missouri comes down to Knoxville on Saturday.

Tennessee currently holds a two-seed for a couple of reasons. The predictive metrics adore the Volunteers; they currently hold the No. 2 spot in both KenPom and Torvik, measuring how efficient a team has been. Bracketologists also have them on the two line because they have avoided bad losses.

Tennessee doesn't have a loss below quad two right now, despite the feeling after the Kentucky and Colorado losses. To reach a one seed, Tennessee will need to play exceptionally well down the stretch and pick up more quad-one wins . Anything below eight quad-one wins, including the SEC Tournament, means they probably are, at best, a two-seed.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Ohio State reveals major recruiting change

Ohio high school football players are the lifeblood of the Ohio State football program. It seems like that goes without saying. However, Buckeyes fans have criticized head coach Ryan Day in recent years for casting too wide of a net. Especially after back-to-back losses to Michigan and a come-from-ahead loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Read more... The post Ohio State reveals major recruiting change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
WYSH AM 1380

Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced

(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Are Not Happy With John Calipari Today

John Calipari and The Kentucky Wildcats continue to struggle through their 2022-23 season. With a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats drop to 16-9 on the year. Coach Cal's team entered the year as a preseason top-5 team, but have since failed to meet expectations in a ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lauren Barton

The safest cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy