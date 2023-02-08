Where Tennessee Stands In NCAA Tournament Picture

Tennessee is college basketball's No. 6 team with eight regular season games left; where will they place come tournament time?

After the loss to Florida last week, Tennessee needed to take care of business against Auburn to avoid dropping close to the three-seed line. Despite the late scare, the Vols held on for what is currently a quad-two win. The win was good enough to keep Tennessee very safely as a two-seed in most bracket projections, with some room for error in the coming week.

At the moment, Tennessee has an average seed of 1.92, according to Bracket Matrix. This average would give them the sixth overall seed according to the composite of the nationally recognized brackets. Even more importantly, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi said in his Wednesday update that a win or loss to Vanderbilt tonight doesn't move Tennessee's see. As long as the Vols can handle business tonight, they should be in a similar situation when Missouri comes down to Knoxville on Saturday.

Tennessee currently holds a two-seed for a couple of reasons. The predictive metrics adore the Volunteers; they currently hold the No. 2 spot in both KenPom and Torvik, measuring how efficient a team has been. Bracketologists also have them on the two line because they have avoided bad losses.

Tennessee doesn't have a loss below quad two right now, despite the feeling after the Kentucky and Colorado losses. To reach a one seed, Tennessee will need to play exceptionally well down the stretch and pick up more quad-one wins . Anything below eight quad-one wins, including the SEC Tournament, means they probably are, at best, a two-seed.

