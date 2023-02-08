Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Chelsea Made A Bid For Independiente Del Valle Midfielder Kendry Paez
Chelsea reportedly made a bid for Independiente Del Valle midfielder Kendry Paez.
Hemp and Kelly run riot for Manchester City in WSL victory over Arsenal
Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp scored first-half goals to guide Manchester City to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Women’s Super League
OFFICIAL: Thiago Silva Has Signed A New Deal At Chelsea
Thiago Silva has signed a new contract at Chelsea keeping him at the club until 2024.
SB Nation
WATCH: Enzo Fernández, João Félix combine to open the scoring for Chelsea against West Ham, 1-0!
Enzo Fernández crosses to the box and sets up João Félix for a great chance at West Ham’s goal. The winger makes no mistake with his shot to score his first ever goal for the Blues!
WSL clash of titans: where Manchester City v Arsenal could be won and lost
Saturday’s game is a second meeting in four days and will have a big bearing on Champions League qualification and title hopes
Soccer-AC Milan coach Pioli under pressure as Torino await
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions AC Milan will hope to rekindle a season that has swerved spectacularly off course when they host Torino in Serie A on Friday, knowing they could suffer a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time in 93 years.
NBC Sports
Leicester hammer lifeless Tottenham as Conte returns from absence
Six days after beating Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham took an early lead and then conceded the next four goals in a 4-1 defeat to Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. A victory would have sent Tottenham (39 points – 5th place) overtake Newcastle for 4th place in...
Report: Chelsea Target David Raya Puts Brentford Contract Talks On Hold
Chelsea have interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, and he has put his contract talks at Brentford on hold.
Tony Mowbray explains bold Aji Alese tactical tweak that helped Sunderland beat Reading
Why did Aji Alese keep popping up in a centre forward position for Sunderland in the win over Reading?
SB Nation
Klopp Engages with Jordan Henderson’s Critics, and with His Importance to Liverpool
Ahead of the Anfield derby on Monday, Jürgen Klopp spent some time in his pre-match press conference discussing the importance of his captain, Jordan Henderson, over his tenure, and on recent criticisms. Henderson has played a whopping 91 games for club and country since the start of the 2021/22...
BBC
YouTube: Guernsey FC virtual boss aiming for Premier League
Jack Peachman has made it his quest to take Guernsey FC from the eighth division of the English football pyramid to Premier League glory and share it with his 183,000 YouTube subscribers. His YouTube channel sees him playing video game Football Manager as part of the series Park To Prem.
Former fan favourite back at Sunderland to help develop new hero
Jewison Bennette needs help in understanding what is asked of him, and Tony Mowbray knew just who to call.
Liverpool Up For Full Sale Despite Minority Investment Hope For FSG
Liverpool Football Club are up for a full sale rather than a minority investment despite reports.
Former Wales winger Jason Bowen is living with motor neurone disease
The former Wales attacker Jason Bowen is living with motor neurone disease, an online fundraiser for his treatment has revealed. Bowen played as a winger and won two Wales caps, in a friendly against Estonia in 1994 and a 7-1 defeat by the Netherlands two years later. He had spells...
Comments / 0