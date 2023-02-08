ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-AC Milan coach Pioli under pressure as Torino await

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions AC Milan will hope to rekindle a season that has swerved spectacularly off course when they host Torino in Serie A on Friday, knowing they could suffer a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time in 93 years.
NBC Sports

Leicester hammer lifeless Tottenham as Conte returns from absence

Six days after beating Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham took an early lead and then conceded the next four goals in a 4-1 defeat to Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. A victory would have sent Tottenham (39 points – 5th place) overtake Newcastle for 4th place in...
BBC

YouTube: Guernsey FC virtual boss aiming for Premier League

Jack Peachman has made it his quest to take Guernsey FC from the eighth division of the English football pyramid to Premier League glory and share it with his 183,000 YouTube subscribers. His YouTube channel sees him playing video game Football Manager as part of the series Park To Prem.

