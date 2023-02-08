Washington Girls Basketball Prep Final Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Division 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Woodinville (5) 21-1 68 2
2. Camas (2) 18-3 65 1
3. Davis 17-1 56 3
4. Tahoma 19-2 47 4
5. Sumner 20-3 33 5
6. Kamiakin 18-2 31 6
7. Eastlake 17-5 30 7
8. Emerald Ridge 17-5 16 8
9. Bellarmine Prep 18-6 11 9
10. Richland 15-5 9 10
Others receiving votes: Kamiak 6. Union 5. Bothell 4. Glacier Peak 2. Sunnyside 1. Central Valley 1.
Division 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Garfield (5) 14-1 68 1
2. Lake Washington (2) 20-1 65 2
3. Arlington 17-2 49 4
(tie) Tacoma (Lincoln) 14-2 49 5
5. Lakeside (Seattle) 14-1 46 3
6. Mead 15-3 30 8
7. Stanwood 17-3 29 T7
8. Bonney Lake 16-3 26 T7
9. Peninsula 17-3 11 9
10. Everett 14-6 4 T10
(tie) Meadowdale 15-5 4 NR
(tie) North Thurston 17-3 4 T10
Others receiving votes: none.
Division 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Ellensburg (7) 19-0 70 1
2. W. F. West 17-3 58 3
3. Lynden 17-4 55 2
4. Burlington-Edison 15-5 44 5
5. Sequim 18-1 43 4
6. Tumwater 16-4 31 6
7. White River 16-4 27 8
(tie) Prosser 14-6 27 7
9. Sehome 15-4 13 9
10. Clarkston 16-4 10 10
Others receiving votes: Othello 4. Columbia River 2. Enumclaw 1.
Division 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Nooksack Valley (7) 20-1 70 1
2. Lynden Christian 19-2 63 2
3. Wapato 19-1 56 3
4. Montesano 18-3 48 4
5. King's 19-3 41 5
6. Deer Park 18-2 37 6
7. Cashmere 13-4 23 7
8. Freeman 17-4 21 8
9. Bellevue Christian 19-1 14 9
10. Omak 13-4 5
Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 4. Zillah 2. Toppenish 1.
Division 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Colfax (7) 21-0 70 1
2. Okanogan 20-1 63 2
3. Napavine 20-2 55 3
4. Adna 19-2 49 4
5. LaConner 17-4 36 6
5. Warden 15-4 36 5
7. Rainier 18-3 28 7
8. Mabton 16-5 16 10
9. St. George's 16-5 15 9
10. Ilwaco 15-4 9 8
Others receiving votes: Brewster 5. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2. Toutle Lake 1.
Division B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Neah Bay (5) 16-1 68 1
2. Colton (2) 19-1 60 2
3. Mossyrock 17-3 53 3
4. Oakesdale 17-2 49 4
5. Mount Vernon Christian 18-3 46 6
6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 18-2 38 5
7. Inchelium 15-2 20 7
(tie) Yakama Tribal 17-3 20 8
9. Sunnyside Christian 16-4 19 10
10. Waterville-Mansfield 17-4 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Lummi 3. Willapa Valley 2. Wellpinit 1.
