'It Happened': Lisa Rinna Doubles Down On Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown After 'RHOBH' Exit, Says She Has No Regrets

Mega

Lisa Rinna is sticking to her Aspen story. The queen of owning it addressed her feud with Kathy Hilton , saying she has no regrets over how she handled the situation on her last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

After walking away from the franchise after 8 seasons, Rinna addressed Kathy's Colorado meltdown — which was exclusively exposed on RadarOnline.com .

Mega

When asked if she regrets unmasking her then co-star's bad behavior, which wasn't caught by Bravo cameras, Rinna said not a chance. She added that as a housewife it was her duty to talk about what happened — and took a shady swipe at Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac in the process.

"Here's the thing: it sucked. All of it really sucked, to be honest with you. Do I regret it? No, because I am there to tell the truth," Rinna said of Kathy's Aspen tantrum when asked by E! News .

That's when she casually took a dig at Dixon. As RadarOnline.com reported, Robyn is under fire for failing to disclose her husband Juan 's alleged infidelity while cameras rolled last season — despite a separate cheating allegation being a topic of conversation.

Bravo

"I am there to tell what happened. That's my job," Rinna continued. "For me to not say something, would be much similar to what's happening over on Potomac — and that's a whole other thing, and I don't work that way. I don't."

Turning her attention back to the Kathy situation, the ex- RHOBH star stated, "Unfortunately, it wasn't on camera, and unfortunately, it did get skewed in a way. Truth is, it happened and I told my truth and that is all I can do."

Mega

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Kathy got into a shouting match with a "rude" employee at a bar in Aspen after she asked if the DJ could play Michael Jackson 's 1982 hit, Billie Jean. The staffer told the hotel heiress to "go back to L.A.," which sent Kathy over the edge.

When Rinna returned to the house with Kathy, all hell allegedly broke loose. Lisa later claimed she had PTSD from what she witnessed.

Erika Jayne added another layer to the story when she accused Kathy of shouting a homophobic slur at the DJ, which she disclosed during the explosive RHOBH reunion.

Hilton denied the vulgar name-calling and claimed that Rinna blew the whole situation out of proportion.

Mega

Lisa announced her departure from the show last month. Her exit comes months after we exclusively reported that she was renegotiating her contract with Bravo. Sources told this outlet that Rinna was demanding $2 million a season, which would make her the highest-paid housewife of any franchise ever.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Her announcement also came after RHOBH was put on pause as both the cast and the show's production team "needed a break" after possibly the most dramatic season in Housewives ' history.