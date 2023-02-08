ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Boys Basketball Prep Final Poll

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Federal Way (7) 20-1 70 1

2. Mount Si 20-2 60 2

3. Curtis 21-3 59 3

4. Olympia 20-4 45 4

5. Gonzaga Prep 18-3 44 5

6. Tahoma 18-4 29 6

7. Skyline 17-4 23 7

8. Richland 17-2 20 8

9. Kentridge 17-4 14 9

10. Woodinville 17-5 8 10

Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Jackson 4. Union 3.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Garfield (7) 18-0 70 1

2. Mt. Spokane 19-1 63 2

3. Bellevue 19-2 53 4

4. O'Dea 15-5 51 3

5. Gig Harbor 19-2 36 5

6. Auburn 16-5 32 6

7. Nathan Hale 19-1 30 7

8. Timberline 16-4 16 10

9. Mountlake Terrace 15-5 10 NR

10. Eastside Catholic 13-8 7 8

Others receiving votes: Arlington 6. Ferris 5. Monroe 4. Rainier Beach 2.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Pullman (7) 19-0 70 1

2. Lynden 17-3 55 2

3. Mark Morris 20-1 53 3

4. Anacortes 18-2 50 4

5. Sehome 16-3 43 5

6. Renton 19-1 31 7

7. Prosser 16-4 26 6

8. Tumwater 16-4 24 8

9. R.A. Long 17-4 14 9

10. West Valley (Spokane) 18-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 4. North Kitsap 4. Black Hills 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Lynden Christian (3) 19-2 66 2

2. Annie Wright (3) 20-1 64 1

3. Zillah (1) 20-1 58 3

4. Freeman 18-2 49 4

5. King's 14-5 40 5

6. Toppenish 17-4 30 6

7. Overlake School 14-6 28 7

8. Sultan 17-2 17 9

9. Omak 14-5 15 10

10. Blaine 13-6 9 8

Others receiving votes: King’s Way Christian School 3. Seton Catholic 2. Vashon Island 2. Quincy 1. Seattle Christian 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week

1. Davenport (3) 20-2 65 2

2. Columbia (Burbank) (4) 20-1 60 1

3. Morton-White Pass 17-2 57 3

4. Lake Roosevelt 17-3 46 4

5. Napavine 17-3 44 5

6. Colfax 17-4 31 7

7. Brewster 16-4 29 6

8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 18-3 14 NR

9. Chief Leschi 18-2 11 8

10. Cle Elum-Roslyn 18-2 10 9

Others receiving votes: Toutle Lake 6. Wahkiakum 6. Adna 5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week

1. DeSales (6) 19-1 69 1

2. Wellpinit (1) 19-1 57 2

3. Cusick 18-3 56 3

4. Sunnyside Christian 16-4 42 4

5. Willapa Valley 16-5 39 5

6. Mossyrock 15-5 32 8

7. Moses Lake Christian Academy 15-3 30 7

8. Oakville 16-3 28 6

9. Grace Academy 13-4 12 9

10. Oakesdale 12-8 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Riverside Christian 4. Lummi 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3. Pomeroy 2. Neah Bay 1.

