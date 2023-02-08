Washington Boys Basketball Prep Final Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Division 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Federal Way (7) 20-1 70 1
2. Mount Si 20-2 60 2
3. Curtis 21-3 59 3
4. Olympia 20-4 45 4
5. Gonzaga Prep 18-3 44 5
6. Tahoma 18-4 29 6
7. Skyline 17-4 23 7
8. Richland 17-2 20 8
9. Kentridge 17-4 14 9
10. Woodinville 17-5 8 10
Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Jackson 4. Union 3.
Division 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Garfield (7) 18-0 70 1
2. Mt. Spokane 19-1 63 2
3. Bellevue 19-2 53 4
4. O'Dea 15-5 51 3
5. Gig Harbor 19-2 36 5
6. Auburn 16-5 32 6
7. Nathan Hale 19-1 30 7
8. Timberline 16-4 16 10
9. Mountlake Terrace 15-5 10 NR
10. Eastside Catholic 13-8 7 8
Others receiving votes: Arlington 6. Ferris 5. Monroe 4. Rainier Beach 2.
Division 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Pullman (7) 19-0 70 1
2. Lynden 17-3 55 2
3. Mark Morris 20-1 53 3
4. Anacortes 18-2 50 4
5. Sehome 16-3 43 5
6. Renton 19-1 31 7
7. Prosser 16-4 26 6
8. Tumwater 16-4 24 8
9. R.A. Long 17-4 14 9
10. West Valley (Spokane) 18-2 10 10
Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 4. North Kitsap 4. Black Hills 1.
Division 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Lynden Christian (3) 19-2 66 2
2. Annie Wright (3) 20-1 64 1
3. Zillah (1) 20-1 58 3
4. Freeman 18-2 49 4
5. King's 14-5 40 5
6. Toppenish 17-4 30 6
7. Overlake School 14-6 28 7
8. Sultan 17-2 17 9
9. Omak 14-5 15 10
10. Blaine 13-6 9 8
Others receiving votes: King’s Way Christian School 3. Seton Catholic 2. Vashon Island 2. Quincy 1. Seattle Christian 1.
Division 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Davenport (3) 20-2 65 2
2. Columbia (Burbank) (4) 20-1 60 1
3. Morton-White Pass 17-2 57 3
4. Lake Roosevelt 17-3 46 4
5. Napavine 17-3 44 5
6. Colfax 17-4 31 7
7. Brewster 16-4 29 6
8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 18-3 14 NR
9. Chief Leschi 18-2 11 8
10. Cle Elum-Roslyn 18-2 10 9
Others receiving votes: Toutle Lake 6. Wahkiakum 6. Adna 5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1.
Division B
School Record Points Last Week
1. DeSales (6) 19-1 69 1
2. Wellpinit (1) 19-1 57 2
3. Cusick 18-3 56 3
4. Sunnyside Christian 16-4 42 4
5. Willapa Valley 16-5 39 5
6. Mossyrock 15-5 32 8
7. Moses Lake Christian Academy 15-3 30 7
8. Oakville 16-3 28 6
9. Grace Academy 13-4 12 9
10. Oakesdale 12-8 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Riverside Christian 4. Lummi 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3. Pomeroy 2. Neah Bay 1.
