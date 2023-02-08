Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department investigating north side attic fire
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief told WISN 12 that they're investigating the cause of an attic fire that happened Sunday evening near Palmer Street and North Avenue. The fire caused a third of the roof to collapse. The deputy chief says there were no injuries to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday, Feb. 10. It happened near 17th and Locust around 8:10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with a single gunshot wound. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View bakery burglar sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021. Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping...
CBS 58
Early morning house fire in Racine claims 1 life, officials investigating
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine fire officials tell CBS 58 that a fire broke out at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8 around 12:30 a.m. at 1105 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. According to the Racine Fire Department, hoarding-like conditions were found on the first floor of the home. Firefighters searched through both floors of the residence through waist high piles of debris.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side. Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher. A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez...
Cemetery prepares for fallen Officer Jerving's burial
The quiet grounds of Wisconsin Memorial Park will be transformed on Monday for the large burial for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal fire, debris blocked rescue attempts
Darrell Oates, 63, died in a house fire in Racine Wednesday morning. Fire officials said there were waist-high piles of debris in the home and no smoke detectors. Neighbors tried to save his life.
WISN
'I'm going to miss his smile': Hundreds support fallen MPD officer in fundraiser
WIND LAKE, Wis. — Friends and family members of fallen Officer Peter Jerving gathered on Friday for a fundraiser in his name. Milwaukee Police Department said Jerving was shot and killed on Tuesday in the line of duty while chasing a robbery suspect. On Friday, a hundreds police officers,...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating infant death
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an infant death that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Saturday near 58th and West Hadley. Police say the 1-year-old female arrived at a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Anyone with any information should call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overdose deaths: Milwaukee groups hold harm reduction drive-thru
MILWAUKEE - More people in Wisconsin are dying young, with one new report showing people are now more likely to die in their 20s, 30s or 40s. Samad's House, a sober living home for women, partnered with other Milwaukee-based nonprofits for a harm reduction drive-thru Saturday, Feb. 11. Advocates, like...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown drug unit arrest; 2 in custody for delivery of cocaine
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for their involvement in a several months long investigation into the delivery of cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the 29-year-old Germantown man delivered cocaine to undercover officers. In...
Woman killed after reckless driver causes fiery crash in Walworth County
A woman is dead after a reckless driver struck the car she was in, resulting in a fiery crash in Walworth County on Thursday.
WISN
Final funeral arrangements for fallen Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE — Monday, sadly, will be a familiar scene for Milwaukee police, laying to rest one of their own. Officer Peter Jerving served four years with the department. He was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday near 14th and Cleveland streets. Police say a robbery suspect killed Jerving, and the suspect also died.
WISN
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage
BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
kenosha.com
Kenosha fired up for re-opening of Andy’s Drive-In
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
WISN
Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities involved in high-speed chase in Wisconsin ends in Walmart parking lot
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin were involved in a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, where two suspects were eventually taken into custody. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 8, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a...
WISN
Volleyball fundraiser will raise money for police officer killed in line of duty
Friends are holding a fundraiser for the family of fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving on Friday. The fundraiser will take place at Kelly's Bleachers, at 7805 S Loomis Rd in Wind Lake. Kelly's will donate all proceeds from food, drinks and entry fees to Jerving's family. Anyone who is...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman posing as government official to update fire extinguisher tags at Wisconsin businesses arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who had been allegedly claiming to work for a southeastern Wisconsin fire department to update fire extinguisher tags at local businesses was arrested. According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the woman who was reportedly claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire...
Comments / 2