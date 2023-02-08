After latest gun incident, one parent is concerned about student safety at Chesterfield schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – One parent is wondering what officials will do to improve safety after a student was found with a gun at a Chesterfield school this week.

On Tuesday, L.C. Bird High School Principal Adrienne Blanton sent an email to parents notifying them that a student had been found with a gun at the school. According to Chesterfield Police, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after a handgun was found in his backpack.

The incident came just four months after a student was found with a gun on LC Bird’s campus . According to Blanton, police determined that the student was in possession of a handgun and magazine.

Gun safety has been a topic of discussion in neighboring Richmond and Henrico counties.

Richmond school board and safety officials discussed having active shooter training and implanting video surveillance at all county schools after one parent said that students did not feel safe.

In January, Henrico County Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell announced that multiple schools in Henrico would be implementing metal detectors in an attempt to “strengthen school safety measures.” Cashwell said the schools will begin using the metal detectors in mid-February.

A mother of two LC Bird students told 8News that she wants to see an increase in the number of counselors in schools.

“We need to fund more counselors for our middle and high school students our counselors play a vital role in identifying students with needs and connecting them to resources. Some of our students are resorting to self-harm or threatening violence on others,” she said.

She said that has two young children that go to LC Bird, one of which was attacked by another student. At this point, she feels no one is treating student safety like they should.

“It doesn’t seem like anyone is terribly concerned,” said the mother. “I can’t send them to school and then worry about whether or not they are going to be hurt by the time they get home.”

