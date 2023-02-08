ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

After latest gun incident, one parent is concerned about student safety at Chesterfield schools

By Brandon Carwile, Alexis Bellamy
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ws52_0kgzw7BQ00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – One parent is wondering what officials will do to improve safety after a student was found with a gun at a Chesterfield school this week.

On Tuesday, L.C. Bird High School Principal Adrienne Blanton sent an email to parents notifying them that a student had been found with a gun at the school. According to Chesterfield Police, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after a handgun was found in his backpack.

17-year-old student found with gun at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield

The incident came just four months after a student was found with a gun on LC Bird’s campus . According to Blanton, police determined that the student was in possession of a handgun and magazine.

Gun safety has been a topic of discussion in neighboring Richmond and Henrico counties.

Richmond school board and safety officials discussed having active shooter training and implanting video surveillance at all county schools after one parent said that students did not feel safe.

In January, Henrico County Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell announced that multiple schools in Henrico would be implementing metal detectors in an attempt to “strengthen school safety measures.” Cashwell said the schools will begin using the metal detectors in mid-February.

‘Enough is enough’: Metal detectors will soon be used in multiple Henrico schools, superintendent says

A mother of two LC Bird students told 8News that she wants to see an increase in the number of counselors in schools.

“We need to fund more counselors for our middle and high school students our counselors play a vital role in identifying students with needs and connecting them to resources. Some of our students are resorting to self-harm or threatening violence on others,” she said.

She said that has two young children that go to LC Bird, one of which was attacked by another student. At this point, she feels no one is treating student safety like they should.

“It doesn’t seem like anyone is terribly concerned,” said the mother. “I can’t send them to school and then worry about whether or not they are going to be hurt by the time they get home.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Bob Miller
3d ago

I would like to thank the news crew that went out to Bird High School but I’d also like to ask why the crew never attempted to interview witnesses. These kids refuse to go to the “Administration” because they are well aware they will become target’s. Whatever happened to the media interviewing witnesses “anonymously” to find out what really happened?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘We have an epidemic of inconsiderate drivers’: Police encourage drivers to exercise caution in Chesterfield school zones

Rouze noted police often patrol school zones, ready to give out tickets to anyone breaking the law. However, he also added that Chesterfield is a large county and it's impossible for police to constantly patrol every single school zone. Instead, he said that citizens need to take on the responsibility of protecting the community's children by practicing safe, legal, driving practices in school zones.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC TV

Hanover County brings back Project Sticker Shock this weekend

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students from Hanover County high schools will be heading to stores on Saturday, to take part in Project Sticker Shock. Each year, students spend the Saturday before the Super Bowl participating in the program, which warns people about the consequences of buying alcohol for minors.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation

On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Henrico Schools provide school security updates to school board

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico school leaders provided an update on school security at Thursday’s school board meeting. Thursday’s presentation consists of current and new safety protocols being implemented across the school division. Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell says Henrico Schools are weighing all of their options regarding keeping...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy