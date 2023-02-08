Read full article on original website
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
wmay.com
Sunday night deadline to become a Springfield police officer nearing
Sunday night is the deadline to apply for a chance to become a Springfield police officer. You can begin the process with an online application at the City of Springfield website. You will also need to choose a date to take the written and physical exams for the police department,...
wnns.com
“A Springfield Farewell” to play on Lincoln’s 214 birthday weekend
Among this weekend’s events commemorating Lincoln’s Birthday will be a production of a Lincoln-themed play from a beloved local playwright. The late Ken Bradbury wrote “A Springfield Farewell” nearly 20 years. It depicts a fictionalized conversation between Abe and Mary Todd Lincoln just moments before the...
wmay.com
Former Springfield Mayor Houston backs Mayor Langfelder for another term
WMAY can report that, at a last-minute press conference held Thursday morning, former Springfield Mayor J. Michael Houston stumped for current Mayor James O Langfelder – touting his credentials in the race for mayor against current Treasurer Misty Buscher. WMAY’s own Greg Bishop was on the scene as Mayor...
wmay.com
Several major Springfield roads to be worked on over the week
There will be brief disruptions on several major roads in Springfield this week, as crews dismantle overhead sign truss assemblies. The first closure is scheduled for Monday from 9 am to 11 am, on South Grand between MacArthur and Glenwood. South. Grand will be closed between 8th and 9th Streets...
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
nprillinois.org
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Springfield location
The troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close its Springfield store, along with three others in Illinois. The company is trying to avoid bankruptcy and has already shuttered dozens of stores across the country, starting last fall. The Springfield store is located in the 3251 S....
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
1470 WMBD
Bond set in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1.75 million for the Decatur man accused of shooting another Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station last month. Court records indicate a judge Friday also set a preliminary hearing date in the case of Lamentae Turner, 22, for March 9th.
WAND TV
Job market strong in Macon & DeWitt
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The job market nationwide remains strong. Unemployment is currently at a fifty-year low. If you need a job in Macon or DeWitt counties there are plenty available for all skill levels. Simply head to Work Force Investment Solutions at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur. Or call 217-872-5870.
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur brightens lives with Night To Shine event
February 11, 2022- After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Night To Shine prom event made its return to the Decatur community. “I loved seeing familiar faces as well as new faces, and just seeing the community of volunteers that are back again,” Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church said. “With some of the guests from a few years ago, reuniting, is pretty special to have that long term memory to carry across.”
wglt.org
Life Multiplied: Surveys show Bloomington-Normal offers more than expected
Economic developers in McLean County have rolled out a new marketing campaign to retain and attract a workforce. Patrick Hoban, the CEO of Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council (EDC), said that's become harder to do because Generation X is much smaller than the Baby Boomer generation,many of whom are retiring. Hoban said the marketing slogan “Life Multiplied” was created following community surveys last year.
25newsnow.com
Plaintiffs in Macon County weapons ban lawsuit emerge victorious
(25 News Now) - Another temporary restraining order has been issued against the assault weapon ban in Illinois. A Macon County judge’s ruling followed a ruling from the Fifth District Appellate Court based on an equal protection claim. The temporary restraining order means that the State of Illinois cannot...
3-year-old boy dead in Springfield from blunt force
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A coroner has released the autopsy results of a child who died in Springfield earlier this week. EMS workers took 3-year-old Zayne Xavier Watson to an emergency room at a hospital in Springfield Monday afternoon from his residence. Hospital staff pronounced Watson dead shortly after his arrival. Sangamon County Coroner Jim […]
WAND TV
Caulkins to seek permanent injunction in gun ban case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Circuit Court judge Rodney Forbes has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of the states ban on the sale and purchase of semi-automatic weapons also referred to as assault weapons. The lawsuit seeking the injunction was filed by State Representative Dan...
newschannel20.com
Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
