Four-star 2025 Ohio WR/DB Dorian Brew's Coach Says Ohio State Offer Was "A Big Deal" for Brew's Family, Claims Brew Can Play Either Offense or Defense in College

4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
Two former Ohio State Football players found not guilt of rape
The Ohio State football team had two players accused of rape back during the 2020 season. Ryan Day took swift action by kicking both Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint off the team. Both were accused by a woman of raping her inside her off-campus apartment. It has been three years...
Clemson football ‘deeply saddened’ after death of former player Kaleb Boateng
Boateng played two seasons at Clemson before joining Florida’s roster in 2021.
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Country’s No. 6 RB names Final 6 schools, details why Ohio State made the cut
The Ohio State staff was on the road recruiting during their bye week in mid-October. However, not all of their recruiting work that week was done on the road. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford extended a scholarship offer to San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples over the phone that week.
All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was born to Averion and Pamela Hurts in Channelview, Texas Meet Jalen Hurts' parents. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was raised by parents Pamela and Averion Hurts, who not only laid the foundation for his football-focused future but one filled with Super Bowl-bound successes. Jalen grew up alongside his siblings in Channelview, a town just outside of Houston, Texas where he excelled as an honor roll student academically and nonetheless a star player athletically with his parents — both educators — leading the way. "I have a...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Colorado may be among the Big 12's next expansion targets
With all of the moves the Big 12 is making there is a possibility they come after Colorado
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News
A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
Alabama is not giving up on elite DB committed to Georgia
Top-50 junior prospect committed to Georgia in January, but says Alabama remains in touch and may receive an official visit from him.
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a nearly four-year battle with cancer, according to his family. Stanley, who leaves a wife and young daughter, was 48. According to a GoFundMe set up by his former teammate Tyson Gentry, Stanley was diagnosed...
New Ohio State Football Target Palepale Planning First Trip to Columbus
Fast-rising Pennsylvania native along the defensive front has verbal commitment timeline in mind
Michigan Football's 2024 Schedule Just Got A Lot More Interesting
The Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Ann Arbor in 2024.
Decades of an unresolved issue are catching up with Michigan State
One major problem has festered in Tom Izzo's program for far too long...
Four potential Pac-12 expansion candidates aside from SMU and San Diego State
The Pac-12 is on the ropes and may need to make a splashy move soon
College football expansion: Big 12 looking to add members again
College football realignment took another huge turn when Texas and Oklahoma confirmed they will leave the Big 12 and move to the SEC a year earlier than expected, set to move in the summer of 2024. Now that leaves the Big 12 looking for a way to respond in a way that puts itself in position to ...
Kentucky Fans Are Not Happy With John Calipari Today
John Calipari and The Kentucky Wildcats continue to struggle through their 2022-23 season. With a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats drop to 16-9 on the year. Coach Cal's team entered the year as a preseason top-5 team, but have since failed to meet expectations in a ...
11 Quirky Facts About Ohio That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
You know the saying that truth is stranger than fiction? Well, that’s definitely the case in Ohio. The Buckeye State has a fascinating history that, at times, seems too fantastic to be true. Don’t believe us? Here are 11 quirky facts about Ohio they probably didn’t teach you in school…
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN analyst predicts 2 B1G teams will reach College Football Playoff in 2023
Bill Connelly sees a pair of Big Ten teams in the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2023 season. ESPN analysts made a series of predictions about the upcoming season, and Playoff picks were on the list. Connelly has Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State in the final 4.
