ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Four-star 2025 Ohio WR/DB Dorian Brew's Coach Says Ohio State Offer Was "A Big Deal" for Brew's Family, Claims Brew Can Play Either Offense or Defense in College

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was born to Averion and Pamela Hurts in Channelview, Texas Meet Jalen Hurts' parents. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was raised by parents Pamela and Averion Hurts, who not only laid the foundation for his football-focused future but one filled with Super Bowl-bound successes. Jalen grew up alongside his siblings in Channelview, a town just outside of Houston, Texas where he excelled as an honor roll student academically and nonetheless a star player athletically with his parents — both educators — leading the way. "I have a...
CHANNELVIEW, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News

A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
10TV

Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a nearly four-year battle with cancer, according to his family. Stanley, who leaves a wife and young daughter, was 48. According to a GoFundMe set up by his former teammate Tyson Gentry, Stanley was diagnosed...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Are Not Happy With John Calipari Today

John Calipari and The Kentucky Wildcats continue to struggle through their 2022-23 season. With a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats drop to 16-9 on the year. Coach Cal's team entered the year as a preseason top-5 team, but have since failed to meet expectations in a ...
LEXINGTON, KY
OnlyInYourState

11 Quirky Facts About Ohio That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

You know the saying that truth is stranger than fiction? Well, that’s definitely the case in Ohio. The Buckeye State has a fascinating history that, at times, seems too fantastic to be true. Don’t believe us? Here are 11 quirky facts about Ohio they probably didn’t teach you in school…
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy