The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights
A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What’s the oldest town in Texas?
The city's official nickname is even "The Oldest Town in Texas."
Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
Texas wasn’t prepared to keep the lights on during Winter Storm Uri, and it won’t be ready for future cold weather unless it starts thinking about energy demand as well as supply.
Report: You’d need five minimum wage jobs to afford a typical apartment in Austin
Property website Zillow looked at typical rental prices in the 50 largest cities nationwide and compared those to the minimum wage in each city.
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?
Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
These stunning Texas state parks near San Antonio are worth visiting
Learn more about the state's history and natural resources at these Texas treasures.
Meet One Of The Most Honorable Dogs In Texas, Named Kaya
When we think of heroes, it's difficult to not think about those who have served our country. There are so many individuals who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Some have even given the ultimate sacrifice. There will never be enough words to thank these individuals who protected...
Texas Included in Recall of Purina Dog Food
Taking care of our furry friends in Texas is very important. I mean, who doesn't love seeing a dog pop their head out a window while a car is stopped at a red light? Also just playing with puppies is what some describe as "heaven." But besides playing with our...
This List Of The Most Common Food Chains In Texas Might Surprise You
Whataburger fans, brace yourselves!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Wants to Know: What is Redlining and How Has it Impacted the Black Community?
Black History Month is a time to celebrate Black achievement, but it's also a time to reflect on the past and learn from it. Redlining is a form of financial discrimination, a term first coined in the sixties that had already been happening to the Black community for years. This discrimination prevented Black people from getting loans and other financial help, which created a domino effect in other parts of their lives.
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Report: Texas has bigger traffic challenges than most of the US, named the top state for truck bottlenecks
DALLAS (KDAF) — It really is true, whatever Texas does, they do it big, and with traffic problems, that saying runs just as true as it does with delicious barbecue. According to a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute that highlighted the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, Texas took the top spot with 13 locations listed in the top 100 with nine in the Houston metro area.
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About
Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
Fredericksburg Standard
Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike
Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
Three San Antonio restaurants land on Yelp's list of Texas' most romantic dining places
Biga On The Banks, Bliss and Toro Kitchen + Bar are among the most romantic restaurants in Texas, according to the review site.
