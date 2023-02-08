ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTEM NewsRadio

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
95.5 KLAQ

Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?

Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
B106

Meet One Of The Most Honorable Dogs In Texas, Named Kaya

When we think of heroes, it's difficult to not think about those who have served our country. There are so many individuals who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Some have even given the ultimate sacrifice. There will never be enough words to thank these individuals who protected...
B106

Texas Included in Recall of Purina Dog Food

Taking care of our furry friends in Texas is very important. I mean, who doesn't love seeing a dog pop their head out a window while a car is stopped at a red light? Also just playing with puppies is what some describe as "heaven." But besides playing with our...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Wants to Know: What is Redlining and How Has it Impacted the Black Community?

Black History Month is a time to celebrate Black achievement, but it's also a time to reflect on the past and learn from it. Redlining is a form of financial discrimination, a term first coined in the sixties that had already been happening to the Black community for years. This discrimination prevented Black people from getting loans and other financial help, which created a domino effect in other parts of their lives.
CW33

Report: Texas has bigger traffic challenges than most of the US, named the top state for truck bottlenecks

DALLAS (KDAF) — It really is true, whatever Texas does, they do it big, and with traffic problems, that saying runs just as true as it does with delicious barbecue. According to a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute that highlighted the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, Texas took the top spot with 13 locations listed in the top 100 with nine in the Houston metro area.
Q92

10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About

Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
Fredericksburg Standard

Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike

Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
B106

