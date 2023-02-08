EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The World Cup is coming back to North America in 2026 and Michigan State University is playing a big role in its return. Michigan State University and the University of Tennessee were both selected to provide grass for the 2026 World Cup. They were both chosen because of their renowned programs and FIFA is funding an indoor testing facility at MSU to help further research.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO