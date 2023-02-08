Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Hackett overcomes coaching scare to defeat Schoolcraft in boys hoops
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – Rivalry bragging rights, a conference championship and district tournament seeding were all on the line in Friday’s boys basketball game between Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft. And it would have been totally understandable for Hackett’s collective consciousness to be wandering away from what was happening on...
WILX-TV
Braden Hill’s buzzer beater lifts Charlotte to win at Lansing Catholic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a CAAC-White race that needs Charlotte (11-5, 7-1) continuing to win to keep pace with unbeaten Ionia (14-2, 8-0), it did just that Friday, with senior guard Braden Hill beating the buzzer to give the Orioles a 51-49 win. Early in the final quarter, Charlotte...
WILX-TV
Haslett girls clinch CAAC-Red outright with win at Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett girls basketball team kept its perfect season rolling, moving to 19-0 with a win over Williamston, clinching the CAAC-Red outright league title in the process. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson boys get win over Adrian
The Jackson boys basketball team picked up a 72-63 win over Adrian on Friday. Terrell White led the Vikings with 24 points. Savon Campbell had 21.
wtvbam.com
Cardinal wrestlers forced to void six matches in team district loss to Charlotte
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The team portion of Coldwater’s wrestling season came to an end Wednesday night as the Cardinals lost to Charlotte 68-12 in the district semifinals at Marshall. The shorthanded Cardinals were forced to forfeit six matches which led to 36 points for the Orioles. The...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Friday, February 10
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 10. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Decades of an unresolved issue are catching up with Michigan State
One major problem has festered in Tom Izzo's program for far too long...
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Aden Richardson
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Aden Richardson from Grand Ledge. He plays football, across and basketball. Aden has a birthday coming up! On Feb. 16th, he’ll be turning 12!. Happy Birthday, Aden!. If you know a youngster just getting into sports that...
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic girls bounce back from Haslett loss with win over Charlotte
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kacee Reid’s Cougars had no problems with Charlotte. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Michigan Wolverines news: Hockey dominates Michigan State, Michigan football staff updates and more
In our latest Michigan Wolverines news roundup, Michigan hockey beats Michigan State, Michigan football staff updates, and more. There was a little dustup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans on the ice on Friday, but when it was all said and done, Michigan won as it usually does.
WILX-TV
Lansing Eastern handles St. Johns at home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern moves to 10-6 on the year. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University supplying grass for 2026 World Cup
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The World Cup is coming back to North America in 2026 and Michigan State University is playing a big role in its return. Michigan State University and the University of Tennessee were both selected to provide grass for the 2026 World Cup. They were both chosen because of their renowned programs and FIFA is funding an indoor testing facility at MSU to help further research.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Williamston students excelling in stem subjects
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Teenagers at Williamston High School are making waves in the world of research. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics topics, Williamston High School junior Noah Dunkel is interested in learning more about. “I personally enjoy the stem field and pretty much anything to do with it,” said...
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
WILX-TV
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
WILX-TV
Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares our ‘very nice’ weather for the weekend and Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!. Connect with Studio 10!. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 10, 2023. Average High: 32º Average...
WILX-TV
Rainy morning leads to a windy afternoon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the rain we’re expecting for Thursday and if winds will be impacting the rest of the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 9, 2023. Average High: 32º Average Low 17º. Lansing Record High: 53° 1966. Lansing...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75
Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
Comments / 0