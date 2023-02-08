ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivet, MI

MLive.com

Kalamazoo Hackett overcomes coaching scare to defeat Schoolcraft in boys hoops

SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – Rivalry bragging rights, a conference championship and district tournament seeding were all on the line in Friday’s boys basketball game between Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft. And it would have been totally understandable for Hackett’s collective consciousness to be wandering away from what was happening on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Haslett girls clinch CAAC-Red outright with win at Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett girls basketball team kept its perfect season rolling, moving to 19-0 with a win over Williamston, clinching the CAAC-Red outright league title in the process. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every...
HASLETT, MI
WILX-TV

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Aden Richardson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Aden Richardson from Grand Ledge. He plays football, across and basketball. Aden has a birthday coming up! On Feb. 16th, he’ll be turning 12!. Happy Birthday, Aden!. If you know a youngster just getting into sports that...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Eastern handles St. Johns at home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern moves to 10-6 on the year. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University supplying grass for 2026 World Cup

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The World Cup is coming back to North America in 2026 and Michigan State University is playing a big role in its return. Michigan State University and the University of Tennessee were both selected to provide grass for the 2026 World Cup. They were both chosen because of their renowned programs and FIFA is funding an indoor testing facility at MSU to help further research.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Williamston students excelling in stem subjects

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Teenagers at Williamston High School are making waves in the world of research. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics topics, Williamston High School junior Noah Dunkel is interested in learning more about. “I personally enjoy the stem field and pretty much anything to do with it,” said...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WILX-TV

Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares our ‘very nice’ weather for the weekend and Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!. Connect with Studio 10!. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 10, 2023. Average High: 32º Average...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Rainy morning leads to a windy afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the rain we’re expecting for Thursday and if winds will be impacting the rest of the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 9, 2023. Average High: 32º Average Low 17º. Lansing Record High: 53° 1966. Lansing...
LANSING, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75

Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
KALAMAZOO, MI

