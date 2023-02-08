Read full article on original website
WSET
Incident with tractor-trailer closed Watt Abbitt Road, later reopened: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox Fire Department said they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer. According to firefighters, just after 4:30 a.m., they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer that experienced a failure. This incident occurred in the 900 block of Watt Abbitt Road...
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt County rockslide closes lanes on US 11: Cleared
— UPDATE 2/11 at 12:52 P.M. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews are working to clear the roads after a rockslide closed all northbound lanes on Lee Highway in Botetourt County on February 11. VDOT tells WFXR News that crews have been on the scene...
WSLS
I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
WDBJ7.com
Water main break causes Lynchburg road closure until repairs are made
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A water main break happened in the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street Wednesday afternoon. The area will remain closed for repairs until further notice. Both inbound and outbound lanes of Main Street will remain open and motorists will be detoured around the work area.
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
WBTM
Highway Closed in Halifax County Following Crash
A Halifax County wreck has closed all lanes of the highway at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagwood Highway. According to VDOT, a traffic detour has been set up on Dan River Church Road.
WDBJ7.com
Two hospitalized after fire at Ridgeview Apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in Roanoke County Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department. Crews responded at 5:45 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road where they found no flames showing from the outside but smelt smoke in the lobby.
WSET
Halifax County crash closes all lanes on James Hagood Highway
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagood Highway has closed all lanes of the highway in Halifax County. On Thursday at 12:19 p.m., Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash. According to VSP, an SUV crashed...
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
WSLS
Bedford Co. brush fire sign of fire season start
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Forestry said a Bedford County brush fire is 80 percent contained, as of Thursday afternoon, and has impacted an estimated 120 acres. Fire crews said the weather has played a big role in containing this fire, wind, and dry conditions mean...
WDBJ7.com
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in...
WSLS
Crews respond to brush fire in Bedford County
HUDDLESTON, Va. – Fire crews were responding to a “large brush fire” in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said the fire, on Old Firetrail Road, was estimated to be over 100 acres in size. Units from Huddleston, Saunders, Moneta, Bedford, Altavista, along...
WSET
Tracking snow chances this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved
UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the...
WDBJ7.com
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
Shots fired between Danville Officer and robbery suspect
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers. On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day, according to police. Prior to the robbery, Swanson was […]
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
