Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Excellent Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Never Sell
Pfizer is an innovative drugmaker on the verge of significantly expanding its lineup of medicines. Apple is looking at lucrative opportunities to monetize its huge and growing installed base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist
The stock still looks like a good deal, even after its big rally.
3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These low-priced equities could deliver enormous returns for risk-tolerant shareholders.
Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row
No, Tesla isn't one of the stocks.
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this week's video, I cover everything you...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Two of these stocks haven't been this cheap since the FAANG acronym came into existence.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
These tech stocks are exploring massive growth markets from positions of (sometimes surprising) strength.
Apple vs. Microsoft vs. Amazon: Which Tech Stock Is The Best Value?
Tech stocks have recovered some lost ground in 2023. But which of the three is the best-value play: Apple, Microsoft, or Amazon? We look at the fundamentals and reach our conclusion.
Lyft posts worst trading day ever after grim earnings report shows the company falling behind Uber
The ride-hailing company slumped 36% after posting weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2023.
Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates
These are the stock-split stocks everyone is likely to be talking about in 2023.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,500 in Charles Schwab in 1987, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
In less than four decades as a public company, Schwab has amassed more than $7 trillion in client assets. Investors who got in early have done incredibly well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 FAANG Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two inexpensive stocks primed to deliver triple-digit returns by 2027.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Soaring on a Gloomy Friday
Stock market futures fell slightly on Friday morning. Cloudflare stock jumped as its latest financial results suggested its strong performance will continue. Alteryx also got a share-price bump from solid gains in sales and progress toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now
The release of the ChatGPT has garnered tons of attention. However, many companies have been harnessing artificial intelligence for years. From search to cybersecurity, companies like Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Cloudflare should be on investors' radars. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?
Shiba Inu’s biggest catalyst yet may be days away. Followers are speculating the launch of Shibarium -- a Layer 2 scaling solution -- could happen as soon as next week. Still, Shiba Inu, trading at a fraction of a cent, has a long way to go to reach $0.01.
Comments / 0