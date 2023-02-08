ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Forest, IL

Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS

Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
CHICAGO, IL
Upworthy

Famous Chicago hot dog stand brings together local restaurants to help feed migrants

It takes a big heart and a lot of compassion to care about people. Ari Levy and other co-owers of the famous Chicago hot dog stand The Weiner's Circle sure have that. Just after Christmas last year, when the outlet's owners saw a tweet from the Texas Governor that 1500 asylum-seeking migrants would arrive in the Windy City, they decided to help them out. The city was having sub-zero temperatures around that time, as reported by PEOPLE. The company was quick to get more information about these migrants. They wrote on Twitter, "Can anyone tell us where these poor migrants ended up in Chicago? We'd like to feed them."
CHICAGO, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Yesterday and today

The intersection of York and Ogden was once the center of Brush Hill, which preceded Hinsdale's founding by about 30 years, according to Sandy William's book, "Images of America - Hinsdale." First, ancient Indian trails and later a "plank" road Ogden was one of three primary routes out of Chicago for settlers heading on their western journey. In the 1850s Benjamin Fuller incorporated many lots at the intersection as Fullersburg. The photo above is of the intersection in 1946, where Lloyd "Bob" Fuller, a descendant of the Fullersburg Fullers, began a business with a service station at York and Ogden. Today, the corner is home to a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins as well as a tire store. In 1959, the Fullers added their current Lincoln Street location as well as the first tunnel car wash in the western suburbs. (photos by Jim Slonoff, Hinsdale Historical Society)
HINSDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL

