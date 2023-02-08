Read full article on original website
Mother Returns Home To Find Children Missing
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned Store
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced Customers
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
stljewishlight.org
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
(JNS) Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are...
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS
Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
WBUR
From friends to rivals to friends again: Former gang members on why they joined Chicago gangs
Nearly 700 people were killed in Chicago last year, most of them in shootings. Chicago has been trying to break the cycle of violence by turning to community-based violence intervention, including former gang members working to intervene in gang disputes. For this season of the podcast "Motive," WBEZ's Patrick Smith...
Vallas Faces Questions About Whether He Lives in Chicago as Officials Launch Probe of Tax Breaks
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, has claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence since 2009, according to documents obtained by WTTW News that raise questions about whether he is qualified to lead Chicago. Vallas, who has been registered...
947wls.com
One Chicago West Suburb was named the Safest City in the United States
Where’s the safest city in the U.S.? A study by Money Geek looked into the cost of crime per capita to determine what the safest and most dangerous cities in the United States are. The study found that Chicago’s west suburb, Naperville, only spent $156 per capita when it...
fox32chicago.com
Applications open for $500 payments to help domestic workers, undocumented immigrants in Chicago
CHICAGO - Domestic workers and residents who have undocumented immigration status could be eligible to receive a one-time $500 payment from Chicago as part of the city’s coronavirus pandemic relief efforts. The city’s Department of Family and Support Services is accepting applications for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which...
Cook County Assessor’s Office Closes Probe of Vallas’ Tax Break at Palos Heights Home
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, properly claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence, entitling him to tax breaks, according to the results of a brief probe by the Cook County Assessor’s Office announced Friday. Vallas, who has...
Upworthy
Famous Chicago hot dog stand brings together local restaurants to help feed migrants
It takes a big heart and a lot of compassion to care about people. Ari Levy and other co-owers of the famous Chicago hot dog stand The Weiner's Circle sure have that. Just after Christmas last year, when the outlet's owners saw a tweet from the Texas Governor that 1500 asylum-seeking migrants would arrive in the Windy City, they decided to help them out. The city was having sub-zero temperatures around that time, as reported by PEOPLE. The company was quick to get more information about these migrants. They wrote on Twitter, "Can anyone tell us where these poor migrants ended up in Chicago? We'd like to feed them."
Eater
City Awards Demera Ethiopian $3.1 Million For New Bronzeville Restaurant With Rooftop
Tigist Reda is making moves, as the chef and owner behind Demera Ethiopian Restaurant says she can now go forward with a new project that includes a rooftop bar in Bronzeville. Reda, who just opened a stall at Time Out Market Chicago food hall, is the recipient of a $3.1...
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
New ‘community development grants’ announced by Mayor Lightfoot, city and community leaders
CHICAGO — A group of city and community leaders are set to announce a new round of grant awards Friday. According to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, an event is being held at Chicago Market to award “community development grants.” The announcement is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. According to […]
Chicago hotel cancels on friends who normally sleep on the streets
CHICAGO — A major hotel chain is apologizing for turning a group of people who typically live on the street away, even though they had a reservation to stay for more than a month. Dr. Aleta Clark, the founder of Hugs No Slugs and better known as Englewood Barbie, said the group had a $16,000 […]
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
thehinsdalean.com
Yesterday and today
The intersection of York and Ogden was once the center of Brush Hill, which preceded Hinsdale's founding by about 30 years, according to Sandy William's book, "Images of America - Hinsdale." First, ancient Indian trails and later a "plank" road Ogden was one of three primary routes out of Chicago for settlers heading on their western journey. In the 1850s Benjamin Fuller incorporated many lots at the intersection as Fullersburg. The photo above is of the intersection in 1946, where Lloyd "Bob" Fuller, a descendant of the Fullersburg Fullers, began a business with a service station at York and Ogden. Today, the corner is home to a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins as well as a tire store. In 1959, the Fullers added their current Lincoln Street location as well as the first tunnel car wash in the western suburbs. (photos by Jim Slonoff, Hinsdale Historical Society)
Washington Examiner
Reparations flopped in this city. Do Democrats still think they're a good idea?
While San Francisco considers $5 million in reparations for black residents, a much smaller program run by a liberal Chicago suburb should serve as a warning sign of what is to come. Evanston, home to Northwestern University, started its own reparations program in 2021, not specifically for the descendants of...
Lightfoot refuses to answer questions related to opponent's son
Mayor Lori Lightfoot refuses to answer questions involving a fatal San Antonio shooting involving the police officer son of challenger Paul Vallas.
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three Stores
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
