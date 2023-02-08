Read full article on original website
Here Are the Lyrics to Linkin Park’s Song ‘Lost’
Here are the lyrics to Linkin Park's newly released song "Lost." The recording is from the group's Meteora era and arrives after a fun teaser campaign which began with a countdown clock that was launched on Linkin Park's website on Jan. 27. It later gave way to an interactive website littered with cryptic clues and, eventually, an audio teaser before the track, which contains Chester Bennington's voice, was released in full.
Is Another ‘Big 4′ Concert Possible? See What Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Thinks
A few weeks ago, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian stated that another "Big 4" concert (featuring Megadeth, Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer) won’t happen “until 2025,” if at all. Now, ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has weighed in, too, and his outlook isn’t any more hopeful. Last Tuesday (Jan....
Why Paramore’s Hayley Williams Says People View 2000s Pop-Punk with ‘Rose-Tinted Glasses’
As the singer of one of the most beloved pop-punk/emo bands of the last 20 years – –Hayley Williams has plenty to say about the golden age of those styles. For instance, she recently declared that the “alternative scene” wasn’t as great as many people might remember.
The Best Rappers in Rock Music, as Chosen by Oxymorrons
Who are the best rappers in rock music? Oxymorrons have a few ideas — they're the talented hip-hop/rock fusion band from New York that just released the new metal anthem "Enemy." And naturally, they have their fingers on the pulse of rapping in rock music. So who do Oxymorrons...
Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’
While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
Watch Nirvana, Heart’s Wilson Sisters + More Accept 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards
As previewed by Loudwire last month (Jan. 5), the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony took place last night (Feb.4) at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Excitingly, the recipients included Nirvana and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson (as well as Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin, The Supremes, Slick Rick and Ma Rainey).
Fans React to ‘This Is Why,’ Paramore’s First Album in Nearly Six Years
Are finally back with their sixth studio album, This Is Why, which comes after a nearly six year wait between albums. The band's return to touring was met warmly last fall and the first singles from the new album have been well received, but now that the record is out, what does everyone think?
Mike Shinoda Reveals the Reason ‘Lost’ Was Cut From Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’
Today was a big day for Linkin Park. Not only did they announce a massive 20th anniversary box set in commemoration of Meteora, but they released an outtake from the album called "Lost." In an interview with Audacy, Mike Shinoda explained why the song was cut from the album's final track listing.
Gary Holt to Begin Work on New Exodus Album After Tour Ends, Has ‘Probably’ A Thousand Riffs
Exodus guitarist Gary Holt was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, chatting about the band's current tour with Anthrax and Black Label Society as well as the thousand-plus riffs he's piled up over the decades and a rough timeline on when he'll commence work on a new album.
2023 Sea.Hear.Now Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, The Killers + More
Foo Fighters and The Killers will head up the two-day 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival set to take place Sept. 16 and 17 at Bradley Park in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Organizers have now revealed the full lineup, which can be seen below, as well as the top surfers who will be displaying their skills as the event as well.
Megadeth’s ‘The Sick, The Dying … And the Dead’ Cover Artist Sues the Band + Their Label
Megadeth are now facing legal action from the cover artist for their latest album, The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead, with illustrator/designer Brent Elliott White claiming he hasn't received pay or credit for his work. The lawsuit was filed by White on Feb. 3 in the U.S. District...
Can Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Actually Rap ‘Watch the World Burn’ Live? Fans React
Falling in Reverse's new song "Watch the World Burn" is all anyone can talk about and for a good number of reasons. But the one question on a lot of fans' minds is whether or not vocalist Ronnie Radke can pull off the rap portion of the viral track. The...
Mike Shinoda Explains Linkin Park’s Lyrics on the Newly Released ‘Lost’
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has opened up on the meaning of "Lost," a previously unreleased Meteora-era Linkin Park song that emerged on Friday (Feb. 10). It features the vocals of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. And the track's wistful inspiration comes from a feeling of...
Pitchfork Trashes Maneskin’s ‘Rush!’ Album + Twitter Has Thoughts
Step aside, Greta Van Fleet. Pitchfork's latest "shots fired" review takes aim at Maneskin's new album, Rush!, with the Italian rockers only scoring a tad higher in the review column than Pitchfork's infamous 1.6 review takedown of Greta's 2018 Anthem of the Peaceful Army album. As you might expect, Twitter has some thoughts, but the backlash to the site's review is not exactly as swift as it was when Greta Van Fleet's trashing occurred.
Ronnie Radke Starts Twitter War With Anthony Fantano After Negative Falling in Reverse Review
This week, notorious Falling in Reverse figurehead Ronnie Radke started a war of words with notorious music reviewer Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop, the self-proclaimed "Internet's Busiest Music Nerd". It happened after Fantano gave a negative review to Falling in Reverse's new song, "Watch the World Burn," which emerged...
KISS Manager Finally Reveals What’s Up With Paul Stanley’s Vocals at Shows
KISS manager Doc McGhee has addressed allegations that Paul Stanley has been lip-synching live, reassuring fans that the Starchild is indeed singing at the band's concert, albeit over backing tracks that are in place to "enhance" the overall concert experience. "He sings every track. So he sings to it. So...
Dead Kennedys Call Out Grammys for Snubbing Late Drummer During ‘In Memoriam’ Segment
Punk legends the Dead Kennedys have spoken up after their late drummer, D.H. Peligro, was not included in the "In Memoriam" segment during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5). Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, died at his home in Los Angeles last year due to...
Why Does Steve Albini Hate Steely Dan?
Everyone is entitled to their opinions, and thus, it seems that a bunch of individuals within the rock community have been more open about expressing them lately. For example, renowned producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, Bush) apparently hates Steely Dan — but why?. "I will always be the kind...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Ozzy Osbourne won his second Grammy of the night, taking home the 2023 Grammy award for Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9. The award was announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.
Static-X Announce ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 2′ Album ft. Final Wayne Static Recordings, Debut Nine Inch Nails ‘Terrible Lie’ Cover
Static-X have just announced the new album Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, which features the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. Serving as a teaser for the upcoming record, the group has debuted a music video for their cover of the Nine Inch Nails hit "Terrible Lie. The cover, taken...
