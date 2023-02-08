ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Here Are the Lyrics to Linkin Park’s Song ‘Lost’

Here are the lyrics to Linkin Park's newly released song "Lost." The recording is from the group's Meteora era and arrives after a fun teaser campaign which began with a countdown clock that was launched on Linkin Park's website on Jan. 27. It later gave way to an interactive website littered with cryptic clues and, eventually, an audio teaser before the track, which contains Chester Bennington's voice, was released in full.
The Best Rappers in Rock Music, as Chosen by Oxymorrons

Who are the best rappers in rock music? Oxymorrons have a few ideas — they're the talented hip-hop/rock fusion band from New York that just released the new metal anthem "Enemy." And naturally, they have their fingers on the pulse of rapping in rock music. So who do Oxymorrons...
Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’

While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
Pitchfork Trashes Maneskin’s ‘Rush!’ Album + Twitter Has Thoughts

Step aside, Greta Van Fleet. Pitchfork's latest "shots fired" review takes aim at Maneskin's new album, Rush!, with the Italian rockers only scoring a tad higher in the review column than Pitchfork's infamous 1.6 review takedown of Greta's 2018 Anthem of the Peaceful Army album. As you might expect, Twitter has some thoughts, but the backlash to the site's review is not exactly as swift as it was when Greta Van Fleet's trashing occurred.
Why Does Steve Albini Hate Steely Dan?

Everyone is entitled to their opinions, and thus, it seems that a bunch of individuals within the rock community have been more open about expressing them lately. For example, renowned producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, Bush) apparently hates Steely Dan — but why?. "I will always be the kind...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Ozzy Osbourne won his second Grammy of the night, taking home the 2023 Grammy award for Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9. The award was announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

