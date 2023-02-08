SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you need a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend has you covered thanks to its 3-Banded Armadillos Cachi and Emma!. The zoo is selling Valentine’s Day boxes with a card actually painted by Cachi and Emma. The boxes also include an animal plushie and the necessary materials and instructions to do a science experiment, craft, and a scavenger hunt at home.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO