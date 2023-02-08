We’ll more more goes out the door “free” than gets paid for what’s to be expected. If the demographic in the area wants to see reason they’re becoming a retail desert buy a mirror
I knew this was coming. To much stealing going on. Liberals seem to enjoy that since the Mayor does nothing about it and cuts Police force. Walmart hires crap workers who poorly manage these stores and the ghetto can’t even pick up after themselves. It was getting bad already when JCP Outlet was there but now forget it. A mini Northridge in the making.
damn. kinda sad. that store is usually pretty busy but it's also one of the worst as far as stocking, cleanliness and customer service. probably theft too. guess it's not surprising. kinda wish they would've closed the brown deer one instead though. that one is so bad I dont ever go there
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
