Fat Tuesday is fast approaching on Feb. 21, 2023, and it's a tradition to eat Paczki. But you might want to pre-order the Polish doughnuts to make sure you get some. Paczki are Polish doughnuts with filling, often jelly, that are staples on Mardi Gras, according to Eater.com. Fat Tuesday is meant to celebrate feasting before Lent.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO