ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 19

Tom Manley
3d ago

We’ll more more goes out the door “free” than gets paid for what’s to be expected. If the demographic in the area wants to see reason they’re becoming a retail desert buy a mirror

Reply
6
SinisterStone
3d ago

I knew this was coming. To much stealing going on. Liberals seem to enjoy that since the Mayor does nothing about it and cuts Police force. Walmart hires crap workers who poorly manage these stores and the ghetto can’t even pick up after themselves. It was getting bad already when JCP Outlet was there but now forget it. A mini Northridge in the making.

Reply
6
Shannon Rickard
3d ago

damn. kinda sad. that store is usually pretty busy but it's also one of the worst as far as stocking, cleanliness and customer service. probably theft too. guess it's not surprising. kinda wish they would've closed the brown deer one instead though. that one is so bad I dont ever go there

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JM McBride

City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Walmart announces closure of Timmerman Plaza store

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walmart has confirmed plans to close the Timmerman Plaza store located at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive. In a press release, a spokesperson said the store has not performed as well as hoped and is slated to close by Friday, March 10. The release says Walmart...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin

A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Overdose deaths: Milwaukee groups hold harm reduction drive-thru

MILWAUKEE - More people in Wisconsin are dying young, with one new report showing people are now more likely to die in their 20s, 30s or 40s. Samad's House, a sober living home for women, partnered with other Milwaukee-based nonprofits for a harm reduction drive-thru Saturday, Feb. 11. Advocates, like...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday, Feb. 10. It happened near 17th and Locust around 8:10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with a single gunshot wound. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bay View bakery burglar sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021. Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage

BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
BROWN DEER, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Fire Department investigating north side attic fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief told WISN 12 that they're investigating the cause of an attic fire that happened Sunday evening near Palmer Street and North Avenue. The fire caused a third of the roof to collapse. The deputy chief says there were no injuries to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating infant death

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an infant death that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Saturday near 58th and West Hadley. Police say the 1-year-old female arrived at a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Anyone with any information should call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown drug unit arrest; 2 in custody for delivery of cocaine

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for their involvement in a several months long investigation into the delivery of cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the 29-year-old Germantown man delivered cocaine to undercover officers. In...
GERMANTOWN, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Empanada spot moves from brake and motor to brick and mortar

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. Restaurant openings are almost always a cause...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy