Man wanted by police for January crash that killed Rockford woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with driving under the influence of drugs for a fatal crash on January 6th that killed 24-year-old Melissa Ashby.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road.

Police said a pickup, driven by Koenig, crossed the center line and crashed into the woman’s car, of which she was the sole occupant.

Ashby of Rockford was taken to a local hospital but died of her injuries.

Koenig has been charged with 6 counts of Aggravated DUI Drugs Involving Death and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

Koenig is still at large and being sought by Rockford Police.

