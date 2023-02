The two best teams in the NFL will be battling it out for the title of Super Bowl Champion this Sunday on Fox. It is Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. It is Travis Kelce and AJ Brown. It is Hasaan Reddick and Chris Jones. It is Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni. It is the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the climax of the 2022 NFL season; Super Bowl 57.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO