Illinois State

The Center Square

Some look to address 'diaper need' in Illinois with subsidies

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker has introduced legislation that would provide qualified Illinois families with taxpayer-subsidized diapers. Another lawmaker is critical of such subsidies. State Sen. Karina Villa, D-Chicago, introduced Senate Bill 1294 this week. The program would be run through the Department of Human Services and looks to provide families living under the poverty line taxpayer-subsidized products. Mike Shaver of Illinois Children's Home and Aid explained what...
Effingham Radio

IDPH Reports 15 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19

Department of Public Health Launches STATeam to Provide Support, Treatment & Access to Protect Most Vulnerable Illinoisans in Case of Outbreaks. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 15 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 5 a week ago. Of those, one county is at a High Community Level for COVID-19, compared to none the week before; and 14 counties are at a Medium Level. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra also announced today that the department is launching a new rapid response unit called the STATeam (Support, Treatment & Access Team) that will be deployed on as needed basis to long term care facilities if and when there is a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.
WCIA

Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
The Center Square

Illinois measure would create oversight of car insurers on rate hikes

(The Center Square) – Legislation is being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly that would require auto insurance companies to undergo the same rate hike oversight that utility companies are subjected to. Supporters of House Bill 2203 say Illinois car insurers raised rates by over $1.1 billion in 2022. According to the Auto Insurance report, average Illinois car insurance rates increased by 18% last year, and have continued upward in 2023. A new study by Bankrate shows a 16.7% increase this year in Illinois, up...
Effingham Radio

IL Freedom Caucus: Utility Bills Rolling In, Illinois Taxpayers Feeling The Hurt Of Pritzker’s Energy Policies

The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a capitol press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ever increasing price of electricity in the state of Illinois. It was pointed out that a grocery store in Kincaid shut its doors last weekend due to the rising cost of utilities and products. The business reported a recent electric bill of $10,000.
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker signs 15 bills impacting criminal justice, education, elections

(The Center Square) – Starting Jan. 1, 2024, people under 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That's one of 15 different bills Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved Friday. Another law Pritzker signed Friday allows certain individuals with a felony conviction...
Central Illinois Proud

New law modernizes name change process for prior felons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law signed Friday will allow people with felony convictions to legally change their name after marriage, gender transition, or for their own safety, which they were not permitted to do in the past. House Bill 2542, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker Friday, will...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races; retailer announces more closures

Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
