First Coast News
Man dead after stabbing on the Westside Saturday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a stabbing on the Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Oriely Drive in reference to a battery in progress. Upon the arrival, JSO officers located a man on the ground outside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating death in Oriely Drive
Around 2:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery in progress on Oriely Drive.
treasurecoast.com
SUSPECT WANTED IN CONNECTION TO ATTEMPTED MURDER, LOCATED HIDING IN MARTIN COUNTY
SUSPECT WANTED IN CONNECTION TO ATTEMPTED MURDER, LOCATED HIDING IN MARTIN COUNTY. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A woman wanted in connection to an attempted murder in the Jacksonville area has just been located and arrested in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 24-year old Ta’liah Amond...
police1.com
'I've been hit': Bodycam video shows suspect pulled gun, opened fire on Fla. officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting last month, which shows a suspect opening fire on officers who were conducting a burglary investigation involving a smartwatch. According to First Coast News, officers had received a physical description of a burglary...
News4Jax.com
Conspiracy that led to Jared Bridegan’s murder began just over a month before targeted ambush shooting in Jax Beach: court records
The state attorney’s office filed the formal charges against the man arrested in connection with the shooting death last year of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach, Duval County court records show. According to the court document, the conspiracy that led to the murder of Jared Bridegan began...
Action News Jax
Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools after deputies investigate shooting nearby
Two elementary schools in Orange Park are on lockdown due to nearby police activity, the Orange Park Police Department said.
Jacksonville police search for hit and run driver in the Pine Forest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are searching for a hit and run driver after a crash on Feb. 6 in the Pine Forest area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Powers Avenue. The silver Mercedes SUV in the photos was being driven by a woman. While traveling west on University Boulevard, the woman crashed into the victim's car, according to police.
Her firstborn son overdosed in jail. Jacksonville mother wants to know where the fentanyl came from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been three months since a Shameika Jackson, a Jacksonville mother of eight, took her firstborn son off life-support. Jarvis Miller, 22, overdosed on fentanyl in the Duval County jail in December. That's about all she knows. Jackson says no one has explained to her what happened to Miller.
Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools following police activity
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Due to police activity Orange Park, Grove Park Elementary and Orange Park Elementary were both closed briefly Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says it was investigating a shooting incident near Loring Ave and Industrial Loop and Park Ave and Campbell Ave involving two vehicles.
Action News Jax
JSO seeks the public’s assistance in locating man with an active arrest warrant
The suspect with an active arrest warrant is 30-year-old Gerald Levar Morton.
News4Jax.com
Mental health experts say it was too dangerous for co-responder to go with NCSO to scene where deputy shot, killed woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. Some agencies in Northeast Florida have mental health experts who go out with law enforcement to help de-escalate situations. That did not happen in Nassau County, where, according to the sheriff, a deputy...
Action News Jax
JSO: Person shot at hotel in Argyle Forest neighborhood
JSO reported that a person was shot at a hotel on Youngerman Circle East.
Man dead after Argyle Forest area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One man is dead after a shooting in the Argyle Forest area, early on Wednesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reported gunfire at the Super 8 Hotel located at 5959 Youngerman Circle East. Investigators found blood at the scene. Officers were...
Action News Jax
‘Playing with a active shooter:’ Man’s threats led to Sadie Tillis Elementary lockdown, police say
Action News Jax is learning new information about the social media threats that caused Sadie Tillis Elementary School to go on lockdown Thursday morning.
Jacksonville Police searching for credit card fraud suspect
On Thursday, Jacksonville Police released more information on a current burglary investigation on Southside Boulevard near Hogan Road.
News4Jax.com
Nassau County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage from deadly shooting of woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body camera footage from early Jan. 11 when, according to the sheriff, a deputy shot and killed a woman who was “holding a BB-style rifle.”
Jacksonville family is pushing for justice for 21-year-old father killed on Christmas Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The family of a man shot and killed on Christmas Day is in desperate need for answers in the case. The family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon held a vigil at Evangel Temple on Ramona Boulevard. Dixon’s fiancée, Haley Barnhill, says she will have to raise she...
Action News Jax
‘I hope one day those children will be able to return home:’ 3 missing children cases unresolved
Friday marks 14 years since 5-year-old Haleigh Cummings was reported missing from her home in Satsuma, FL.
Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting of boyfriend now convicted of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting death of her boyfriend has been convicted of murder. Tiara Hall admitted shooting boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021, but said it followed an hours-long captivity, during which she was beaten and strangled. Prosecutors asked for...
Family identifies 19-year-old victim in I-295 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 19-year-old former Raines High School football player says he died just days after celebrating his birthday. Timothy Hall Jr. was loved by many. His mother said on Facebook that he was "the family adhesive." The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report,...
First Coast News
