Man suspected of kidnapping and torturing woman has been found dead
A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police in Oregon.Benjamin Foster, 36, died in hospital after the standoff on Tuesday in Grants Pass, Oregon, according to KTVL.Police had surrounded a home that he was hiding underneath and had tried to talk him into surrendering himself.Foster was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault after a woman was found restrained and beaten at a home in the city on 24 January.Prosecutors claim Foster had allegedly tortured the woman with the intention of killing her, according to...
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
87-year-old woman befriended a 34-year-old and ‘treated him like a grandson’. Then he killed her
A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman in a picturesque North Yorkshire village has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital by a judge who said it was an act of “appalling brutality”.Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, was befriended by 87-year-old Brenda Blainey when she met him in a Leeds restaurant and he went to live with her in the tourist village of Thornton-le-Dale, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said on Wednesday.But on 5 January last year, the Iranian national strangled Blainey before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in the...
Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court
Nathan Chasing Horse is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday morning as prosecutors argue he should be held without bail.
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Nicola Bulley – latest news: Police say ‘key witness’ has come forward
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has come forward.On Saturday officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly” and is being treated as a witness.On Friday police said that they believed the 45-year-old fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog nearby.However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea. She urged the public to “keep an...
13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested
Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red
A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
Grand Jury charges hairstylist and actress for alleged multimillion-dollar caregiver fraud scheme against Malibu-based ophthalmologist
According to the indictment, beginning in June 2017, Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore used false promises and representations to befriend the victim — an ophthalmologist and successful investor worth more than $60 million. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California,...
Snowboarder Found Guilty For Hit and Run Crash That Killed Famous Ski Instructor
A judge has found a Colorado snowboarder guilty after they left the scene of a collision that killed a skier. The hit-and-run crash occurred at Colorado’s Eldora Mountain. According to reports from The Daily Camera, the tragedy occurred on November 30, 2021. Now, over two years later, a judge...
Alleged Waikiki cocaine dealer is charged in Marine’s death
A Waikiki man who was arrested and found with “ghost guns ” and ammunition was charged by federal prosecutors with drug and gun crimes after he allegedly sold a fatal batch of cocaine to an active-duty Marine who overdosed and died on Jan. 23. A Waikiki man who...
Man arrested after fatally shooting suspected burglar in west Phoenix, police say
A man claims he was acting in self-defense against a would-be burglar after a deadly shooting from Wednesday morning in west Phoenix, court documents show. Israel Antonio Velasquez, 20, of Phoenix, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Juan Jaquez, 25, according to police. Velasquez was in jail...
Lawyer dies after he is shot by gun that was triggered by MRI scanner
Leandro Mathias de Novaes had taken his mother to get an MRI.
All 5 inmates who escaped a Missouri detention center have been captured, authorities say
(CNN) — All five inmates who fled a Missouri detention center this week have been captured, authorities said. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the five inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center in southeastern Missouri entered a secured cell, made their way through a secured door “by use of force,” then escaped onto the roof of the facility and onto the ground, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Florida man and Houston woman plead guilty in $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, US attorney says
Officials said the man and woman might face up to 20 years in prison after admitting to asking people to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans CARES Act provided.
An Arizona Rancher is in Jail For Shooting a Mexican Immigrant
Arizona has an open-carry law that allows a person to legally carry an armed weapon. The law specifies a person can’t carry a gun whenever they feel like it. Then the person must also be at least 21 years of age.
Judge Sentences Second New York Lawyer in Molotov Cocktail Case
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday sentenced disbarred lawyer Colinford Mattis to one year and one day in prison for his role in setting fire to an empty New York City police car with a Molotov cocktail during May 2020 protests over George Floyd's death, the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office said.
Pair posed as Malibu doctor's caregivers, dosed him with psychedelics and stole millions, feds say
Two people have been accused of stealing nearly $3 million from an ailing doctor, moving into his Malibu home and giving him drugs before his death.
