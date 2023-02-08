Read full article on original website
Phys.org
How social media has become an important tool in helping disaster victims in Turkey, Syria and beyond
In the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, many people trapped under the rubble turned to social media pleading to be rescued. "Whoever sees this WhatsApp status please come and help," said Boran Kubat, 20, in a video he recorded with his cellphone.
EU calls out Twitter for incomplete disinformation report
LONDON (AP) — Twitter failed to provide a full report to the European Union on its efforts to combat online disinformation, drawing a rebuke Thursday from top officials of the 27-nation bloc. The company signed up to the EU’s voluntary 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation last year —...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Phys.org
Is ChatGPT 'woke'? AI chatbot accused of anti-conservative bias and a grudge against Trump
Ask ChatGPT about drag queen story hours or former president Donald Trump and conservatives say it spits out answers that betray a distinct liberal bias. In one instance, OpenAI's popular chatbot refused to write a poem about Trump's "positive attributes," saying it was not programmed to produce content that is "partisan, biased or political in nature." But when asked to describe the current occupant of the Oval Office, it waxed poetic about Joe Biden as "a leader with a heart so true."
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
POLITICO
The Hunter Biden investigations, Act I
TWEETSTORM — Even a power outage on Capitol Hill today couldn’t stop House Republicans from pursuing one of their top priorities — investigating President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. The House Oversight Committee conducted a hearing — partly in the dark after the lights went out briefly...
Phys.org
Twitter cut off in Turkey amid earthquake rescue operations: The danger of losing the service in times of disaster
Twitter was blocked in Turkey on Feb. 8, 2023, according to internet monitoring service NetBlocks. The outage came amid the massive rescue operation and humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria two days earlier. Access to Twitter appeared to be restored about 12 hours after it was first blocked.
Phys.org
Can codified gestures help language learners master grammar rules?
A recent study from the Institute of English Language and Literature at Freie Universität Berlin has shown that using codified gestures as a teaching method may make it easier for children and adolescents to understand the grammar rules of a foreign language. Researcher Natasha Janzen Ulbricht has been investigating how different hand gestures can contribute to procedural learning during language lessons.
Phys.org
FinTech companies true to their word after Brexit
UK FinTech firms who predicted in 2018 that they would partly relocate their UK operations to the European Union after Brexit have largely followed through with their plans, according to new research published this week in the journal Advances in Economic Geography. FinTech, which focuses on the application of digital...
Why one woman plants crops to fight oppression
Eva Dickerson has spent her life thinking about food. Not just about what to eat, but more specifically what it means to have access to food, to groceries and space to grow crops. “Food access might ask why there isn’t a grocery store in someone’s neighborhood,” Dickerson, 26, said, “but...
BBC
Sergei Furgal: Former Russian regional governor jailed in murder cases
A former governor from Russia's Far East has been sentenced to 22 years in jail for murder and attempted murder in a controversial court case in Moscow. Sergei Furgal insists he is innocent and says the trial against him was motivated by politics. He was elected governor of Khabarovsk region...
Belgium detains two more EU lawmaker in graft investigation
ROME/BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors arrested one lawmaker and took another in for questioning on Friday in connection with a corruption scandal that has hit the European Parliament.
