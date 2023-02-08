ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EU calls out Twitter for incomplete disinformation report

LONDON (AP) — Twitter failed to provide a full report to the European Union on its efforts to combat online disinformation, drawing a rebuke Thursday from top officials of the 27-nation bloc. The company signed up to the EU’s voluntary 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation last year —...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
Phys.org

Is ChatGPT 'woke'? AI chatbot accused of anti-conservative bias and a grudge against Trump

Ask ChatGPT about drag queen story hours or former president Donald Trump and conservatives say it spits out answers that betray a distinct liberal bias. In one instance, OpenAI's popular chatbot refused to write a poem about Trump's "positive attributes," saying it was not programmed to produce content that is "partisan, biased or political in nature." But when asked to describe the current occupant of the Oval Office, it waxed poetic about Joe Biden as "a leader with a heart so true."
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

The Hunter Biden investigations, Act I

TWEETSTORM — Even a power outage on Capitol Hill today couldn’t stop House Republicans from pursuing one of their top priorities — investigating President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. The House Oversight Committee conducted a hearing — partly in the dark after the lights went out briefly...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Twitter cut off in Turkey amid earthquake rescue operations: The danger of losing the service in times of disaster

Twitter was blocked in Turkey on Feb. 8, 2023, according to internet monitoring service NetBlocks. The outage came amid the massive rescue operation and humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria two days earlier. Access to Twitter appeared to be restored about 12 hours after it was first blocked.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Can codified gestures help language learners master grammar rules?

A recent study from the Institute of English Language and Literature at Freie Universität Berlin has shown that using codified gestures as a teaching method may make it easier for children and adolescents to understand the grammar rules of a foreign language. Researcher Natasha Janzen Ulbricht has been investigating how different hand gestures can contribute to procedural learning during language lessons.
Phys.org

FinTech companies true to their word after Brexit

UK FinTech firms who predicted in 2018 that they would partly relocate their UK operations to the European Union after Brexit have largely followed through with their plans, according to new research published this week in the journal Advances in Economic Geography. FinTech, which focuses on the application of digital...
NBC News

Why one woman plants crops to fight oppression

Eva Dickerson has spent her life thinking about food. Not just about what to eat, but more specifically what it means to have access to food, to groceries and space to grow crops. “Food access might ask why there isn’t a grocery store in someone’s neighborhood,” Dickerson, 26, said, “but...
BBC

Sergei Furgal: Former Russian regional governor jailed in murder cases

A former governor from Russia's Far East has been sentenced to 22 years in jail for murder and attempted murder in a controversial court case in Moscow. Sergei Furgal insists he is innocent and says the trial against him was motivated by politics. He was elected governor of Khabarovsk region...

Comments / 0

Community Policy