Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglt.org
Twin City libraries celebrate Black History Month with activities for kids and kids at heart
In honor of Black History Month, both Twin City libraries developed ways for kids and families to learn about the past and embrace the future through interactive activities. Visitors to the Normal Public Library’s children’s department may notice pages of picture book biographies taped to the walls and book stacks. It’s part of a program called the Black History Month Scavenger Hunt and runs all month long.
1470 WMBD
Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director
PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
WCIA
Decatur’s Lincoln Square Theater hosting Casino Night this weekend
Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE!. Casino Night is coming to the Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur! Come let the good times roll and celebrate the roaring 20’s in style in your favorite time period fashions! HURRY TICKET SALES ARE LIMITED, and this will be the perfect date night for Valentine’s Day weekend! It falls on President Abe Lincoln’s birthday weekend! The event, produced by Blue Rock Production, will be an actual casino setting & an atmosphere including card playing, poker tables, Craps table with a professional dealer, spin to win table, and a Roulette table with a professional dealer.
25newsnow.com
Realty group proposes new downtown hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria stakeholders have said there is a demand for a new hotel in downtown Peoria. Weinstein’s Greystone Realty Group has proposed to tear down the former Sully’s Pub and Cafe on SW Adams Street, rebuild and convert the space into a hotel. The project would cost more than $57 million.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur brightens lives with Night To Shine event
February 11, 2022- After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Night To Shine prom event made its return to the Decatur community. “I loved seeing familiar faces as well as new faces, and just seeing the community of volunteers that are back again,” Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church said. “With some of the guests from a few years ago, reuniting, is pretty special to have that long term memory to carry across.”
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
Central Illinois Proud
$57 million hotel proposed in downtown Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council will hear a proposal on Tuesday to transform a dormant section of SW Adams St. into a $57 million hotel and apartment complex. Florida-based Fulton Hotel Development LLC owns the former Sully’s Bar on the 100 block of SW Adams St. The proposal would raze the former bar and adjacent Illinois Central College building to construct a 140-room hotel and 50-apartment complex with a pool, gym and rooftop bar.
1470 WMBD
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to perform at Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – He’s described as a “true American legend.” And, at 88 years old, he is still going strong. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at the Peoria Civic Center Theater August 11. The Civic Center says tickets will go on sale Valentine’s Day, February 14, at the Civic Center Box Office.
wglt.org
Life Multiplied: Surveys show Bloomington-Normal offers more than expected
Economic developers in McLean County have rolled out a new marketing campaign to retain and attract a workforce. Patrick Hoban, the CEO of Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council (EDC), said that's become harder to do because Generation X is much smaller than the Baby Boomer generation,many of whom are retiring. Hoban said the marketing slogan “Life Multiplied” was created following community surveys last year.
Urban Legend Says Illinois University Has Secret Tunnels Under It
I've heard about a lot of urban legends in Illinois over the years, but have never come across this one - until now. The claim is that there is a network of secret tunnels under the University of Illinois that also houses a top-secret United States government computer. Someone should...
25newsnow.com
Residents get free legal advice at Wraparound Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For Peoria County residents looking for a better start to 2023, the Wraparound Center hosted a free legal advice session Saturday afternoon. Dozens came out to hear Attorney Yolanda Riley give out legal advice involving family law, how to get records expunged/sealed, navigating Orders of Protection and the legal aspects of guardianship. The Wraparound Center was able to partner with Attorney Riley during her talk, thanks to a grant from the state of Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Grown’s Market 309 moving to Trewyn Park
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Grown’s Market 309 location at the Logan Recreational Center is permanently moving to Trewyn Park on Sunday. The market’s new location will be 2219 South Idaho Street and the move is funded by a $90,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association to develop a Community Wellness Hub.
25newsnow.com
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: BBQ restaurant owner aims for success through hard work and perseverance
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After trial and error and plenty of sauce, one local man is ready to make his restaurant a smokin’ success. 25News is highlighting Black-owned businesses throughout Black History Month in February. Despite plenty of hurdles, Henry Marizetts is ready to make his fourth...
Landmarks Illinois awards more than $25,000 in grant funding to preservation projects across the state
CHICAGO – Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
WAND TV
Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
wjbc.com
Peoria, Normal Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in updated closing list
NORMAL – The Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Peoria and Normal will soon close. This, according to an updated store closing list posted by the company. A closing date for the stores is currently not known. The struggling company announced Tuesday 150 more stores set to close. The...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Businesses in Uptown Normal will be offering customers sweet treats as they shop Friday night. From 4 to 7 p.m., several stores in Uptown will have complimentary chocolate and other snacks for shoppers. Some...
wcbu.org
After losing their mother, family members continue her legacy: the Cookie Shack
A sugary Peoria institution for more than two decades is sticking around after the loss of the woman who started it. For decades, Brenda Ware and the entire Ware family made the Cookie Shack a fixture for sweet-tooths in Peoria. As far back as Brenda’s son Andre Ware can remember,...
WCIA
Unique Valentine for someone you like…or maybe don’t
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re still looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone, or maybe someone who has it all, even someone who did you wrong, The Scovill Zoo has your answer. You can adopt a hissing cockroach or naked mole rate in...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Comments / 0