ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

DHT Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $62 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The independent oil tanker company posted revenue of $167.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $116.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $61.5 million, or 37 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $264.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHT

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

News Corp plans job cuts, misses estimates for earnings

Feb 9 (Reuters) - News Corp (NWSA.O) said on Thursday that it would cut 5% of its workforce, or 1,250 jobs, after the media conglomerate fell short of quarterly Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue, hurt by declines across its businesses including news.
The Associated Press

National Retail Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — National Retail Properties (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $145.1 million,...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost

Tapestry Inc TPR, the New York-based house of lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $2.025 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus of $2.03 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 beat the analyst consensus of $1.27. Gross profit...
Entrepreneur

3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023

January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street

Investors commonly turn to dividend stocks when the broader market hits a rough patch. Three supercharged income stocks, with yields up to 13%, offer significant upside this year, based on the high-water price targets of select analysts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Chewy is raising prices and winning more customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Hubbell (HUBB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.42MM shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 5.37MM shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
kalkinemedia.com

Solaredge Technologies Inc <SEDG.O>: Profits of $1.56 per share anticipated for fourth quarter

11 February 2023 12:24 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.56​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.11 to ​$2.01 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes seven "Strong Buy", seventeen "Buy", six "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable energy equipment & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.82 percent from $1.52. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.89 to a low of $1.11. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty five analysts providing estimates is $352.95. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $879.23 million from $551.92 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855 million and $885 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.56 per share implies a gain of 41.65 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.1 per share. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $115 million and $135 million. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between $27 and $30. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.44 0.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.39 0.95 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.27 1.20 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.31 1.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:24 a.m..
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Brightcove (BCOV)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.80MM shares of Brightcove Inc (BCOV). This represents 6.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.78MM shares and 6.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy