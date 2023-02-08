ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, KY

Pike County man arrested following police chase

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Pike man arrested after chase through two states

BIG ROCK, Va. — A Pike County man was arrested after leading police in two states on a chase. It all began Thursday night in Pike County, when a 2010 Honda Accord fled from Kentucky State Police on Route 460. The car crossed into the Virginia, where the pursuit was picked up by Virginia State Police and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released

More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting

PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES

LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Drug trafficking investigation ends in two arrests

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A drug distribution investigation ended Monday with the arrest of two people in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, of Ashland, have been the targets of a fentanyl distribution network since 2022. A search...
ASHLAND, KY
Tudor’s employee cusses customer out, threatens to shoot up restaurant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tudor’s Biscuit World employee is facing terroristic charges after she cussed a customer out and threatened to shoot up the restaurant. On February 7, 2023, police responded to Tudor’s Biscuit World in Danville after an employee, Tiffany Rae Hill, had threatened to retrieve a gun from her vehicle and shoot up the restaurant. The threats occurred after Hill was brought to the manager’s office to discuss an incident where she had cussed out a customer she thought was stealing.
DANVILLE, WV
Crews fight brush fires throughout Wayne County

Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Local Ohio schools receive school safety grant funding. Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Two arrested on multiple drug charges

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Tractor-trailer fire near Huntington mall exit snarls traffic on I-64

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer fire snarled traffic on Interstate 64 in Cabell County on Friday, dispatchers said. The fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The interstate was closed in both directions...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV

