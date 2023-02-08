Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
thelevisalazer.com
COPPER THIEVES ‘STRIPPING’ MARTIN COUNTY, SHERIFF MAY CALL IN FBI
In the past several months, the Martin County Sheriff Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the sheriff office arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said Martin County Sheriff...
Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County
VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
wchstv.com
Troopers: Woman accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Kentucky detention center
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A woman accused of driving under the influence in Carter County, Kentucky, picked up more charges after jail officials said she allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into the facility. June Holbrook, 56, was initially stopped in Grayson, Kentucky, after troopers said they observed her...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man arrested after chase through two states
BIG ROCK, Va. — A Pike County man was arrested after leading police in two states on a chase. It all began Thursday night in Pike County, when a 2010 Honda Accord fled from Kentucky State Police on Route 460. The car crossed into the Virginia, where the pursuit was picked up by Virginia State Police and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
wklw.com
Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released
More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
WOWK
Deputies search for suspect who allegedly hit school bus in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver that allegedly struck a school bus. It happened on Breeden Creek Road and ran from the scene on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. The MCSO says the driver’s...
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting
PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
thelevisalazer.com
BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES
LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
wchstv.com
Floyd County, Ky. schools wear yellow in support of a student injured in car crash
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — A Floyd County, Kentucky school shows support for one of their own. On Friday, students at Betsy Lane Elementary wore yellow in honor of Lilly Vazquez. Last week Lilly was involved in a wreck that killed her twin brother Daniel and mother Paula. Today, Lilly...
WSAZ
Drug trafficking investigation ends in two arrests
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A drug distribution investigation ended Monday with the arrest of two people in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, of Ashland, have been the targets of a fentanyl distribution network since 2022. A search...
lootpress.com
Tudor’s employee cusses customer out, threatens to shoot up restaurant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tudor’s Biscuit World employee is facing terroristic charges after she cussed a customer out and threatened to shoot up the restaurant. On February 7, 2023, police responded to Tudor’s Biscuit World in Danville after an employee, Tiffany Rae Hill, had threatened to retrieve a gun from her vehicle and shoot up the restaurant. The threats occurred after Hill was brought to the manager’s office to discuss an incident where she had cussed out a customer she thought was stealing.
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies seek publics help finding vehicle, driver who forced accident
Alum Creek, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office wants the publics help finding a vehicle and identifying its driver who was involved in a crash in Alum Creek. A Kanawha County deputy was investigating the crash last Thursday on Childress Road just before noon. Video surveillance showed a...
WSAZ
Crews fight brush fires throughout Wayne County
Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Local Ohio schools receive school safety grant funding. Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security.
Kentucky, West Virginia emergency crews battle large brush fire for 8 hours
To view a previous version of this story, click here. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Catlettsburg Fire Department (CFD) in Kentucky says it responded as mutual aid to a large brush fire in Wayne County, West Virginia, on Thursday. Firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire in the Prichard area for eight hours, […]
k105.com
Kentucky prosecutor, wife, stole nearly $600,000 from county attorney’s office
A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife, who are serving time in federal prison, were found to have stolen nearly $600,000 from the Lawrence County Attorney’s Office. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 54, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 42,...
mountain-topmedia.com
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
Mingo County, West Virginia man pleaded guilty to federal drug crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine on Wednesday. According to The United States Department of Justice, Paul Thomasson, 57, of Delbarton, admitted to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Oct 4, 2021, and Oct 12, 2021. Federal court records say, Thomasson is scheduled to be […]
wchstv.com
Tractor-trailer fire near Huntington mall exit snarls traffic on I-64
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer fire snarled traffic on Interstate 64 in Cabell County on Friday, dispatchers said. The fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The interstate was closed in both directions...
