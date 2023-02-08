(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.

RACINE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO