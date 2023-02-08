Read full article on original website
Dr Who 911
3d ago
blacks are the true problem in the U.S. right now! It's not White Supremacy like the MSM would like u to believe! It's a very scary message that the MSM is putting out. Just the other day a black guy ran over a white guy on a bike, got out, started talking about the white privilege of the guy while stabbing him to death. Please Carry!
Reply(4)
18
Quest 1
3d ago
Just seems life does not matter with these people they love behind bars
Reply
15
tiredofcrap
3d ago
Lightfoot and foxx will let him out on a ankle bracelet
Reply(3)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
16-year-old boy charged in deadly October shooting in Garfield Park, police say
A teen boy has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened in October on Chicago's West Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with fatally shooting man 16 times in East Garfield Park last fall
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting at two men leaving one of them dead in East Garfield Park last year. Police say the teen was arrested on Friday for the murder and attempted murder of two 22-year-old men. On Oct. 8, 2022 at about 7:50 a.m. the...
Teen charged in shooting outside Juarez Academy appears in bond court
The teen arrested and accused of being the Benito Juarez Academy shooter appeared in Bond court Saturday on counts of first degree murder and attempted murder among a list of other charges.
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged in fatal Edgewater stabbing: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was charged with fatally stabbing a man in Edgewater earlier this week. Police say Isis Monae, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m. after she attacked two people on Wednesday night in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road. Monae was arrested a...
cwbchicago.com
Expelled student charged with Juarez High School shooting that killed 2, injured 2 more
Chicago — A former Benito Juarez Community Academy student shot four juveniles, killing two, after asking one of the victims about his gang affiliation, officials said Saturday. Incredibly, prosecutors said police are also working to determine if the teen may have been involved in a “shots fired” incident outside...
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head before crashing vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
Chicago police are investigating a shooting that ended with the victim's car flipped over on the city's South Side.
Corrections officer hospitalized after suffering head injury while trying to restrain inmate at Lake County Jail
A corrections officer is recovering after having to be transported to the hospital with a head injury following a struggle with a combative inmate at the Lake County Jail in Waukegan. Riley McGovern, 29, of Round Lake Beach, was transported to the Lake County Jail on January 27 after being...
CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least nine people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.
Man allegedly armed with knives wounded in Aurora police shooting now facing charges: records
Aurora police said the man charged at officers. Family said he has a history of mental health issues.
Teen arrested following Park Ridge armed home invasion
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month. On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln. The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old...
Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
fox32chicago.com
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
Man shot, killed by CPD outside of Irving Park bar ID’d
CHICAGO — A man shot and killed by Chicago police following an altercation outside of an Irving Park bar Wednesday has been identified. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of Christina’s Place, located in the 3700 block of North […]
fox32chicago.com
2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side
CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say.
'Senseless': Boy, 16, charged in shooting outside Juarez Academy that left 2 teens dead
A 16-year-old boy was charged Friday with carrying out a deadly mass shooting outside Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen late last year that killed two teenagers and wounded two others.
Comments / 33