ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Prospect, IL

Comments / 33

Dr Who 911
3d ago

blacks are the true problem in the U.S. right now! It's not White Supremacy like the MSM would like u to believe! It's a very scary message that the MSM is putting out. Just the other day a black guy ran over a white guy on a bike, got out, started talking about the white privilege of the guy while stabbing him to death. Please Carry!

Reply(4)
18
Quest 1
3d ago

Just seems life does not matter with these people they love behind bars

Reply
15
tiredofcrap
3d ago

Lightfoot and foxx will let him out on a ankle bracelet

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged in fatal Edgewater stabbing: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was charged with fatally stabbing a man in Edgewater earlier this week. Police say Isis Monae, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m. after she attacked two people on Wednesday night in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road. Monae was arrested a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Teen arrested following Park Ridge armed home invasion

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month. On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln. The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old...
PARK RIDGE, IL
WGN TV

Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
PARK RIDGE, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested

(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
RACINE, WI
WGN News

Man shot, killed by CPD outside of Irving Park bar ID’d

CHICAGO — A man shot and killed by Chicago police following an altercation outside of an Irving Park bar Wednesday has been identified. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of Christina’s Place, located in the 3700 block of North […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side

CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy