Burlington Township, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Arrested After Fleeing; Gun, Drugs Found

The Atlantic City Police Department says their vice detectives arrested a man who was armed with a ghost gun after a foot chase on Thursday. At 8:31 PM, Detectives Eric Evans, Alberto Valles, Aaron Jones and Officer Ivaylo Ivanov were patrolling the area of Pennsylvania and Mediterranean Avenues when they observed Deshone Dunston and attempted to stop him as part of a criminal investigation. As detectives approached Dunston, he began to run. A foot pursuit ensued and as detectives gave chase, they observed Dunston discard a handgun.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years

TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Mullica Twp., NJ, Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect

Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 PM, Sunday, February 5th, a man entered Elwood Deli, on South White Horse Pike in Elwood pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
MULLICA, NJ
Divorce Trials Suspended in Several NJ Counties

If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you won't be getting a trial any time soon. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended matrimonial and civil trials in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Salem, Somerset, and Warren Counties due to a lack of judges.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

