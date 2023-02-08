Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Related
16-year-old Charged With Aggravated Assault After Gunshots in Atlantic City, NJ
A 16-year-old is facing a long list of charges after shots were fired in Atlantic City early Friday morning. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, at 1:01 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, an officer determined...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Arrested After Fleeing; Gun, Drugs Found
The Atlantic City Police Department says their vice detectives arrested a man who was armed with a ghost gun after a foot chase on Thursday. At 8:31 PM, Detectives Eric Evans, Alberto Valles, Aaron Jones and Officer Ivaylo Ivanov were patrolling the area of Pennsylvania and Mediterranean Avenues when they observed Deshone Dunston and attempted to stop him as part of a criminal investigation. As detectives approached Dunston, he began to run. A foot pursuit ensued and as detectives gave chase, they observed Dunston discard a handgun.
Man Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a 54-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a car crossing a busy highway Friday morning. According to the Franklin Township Police Department, the accident happened around 7:30 in the area of Routes 40 and 47. An investigation determined that as a...
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
On-the-job Discipline of Gunman Led to NJ Councilman’s Shooting, Prosecutor Says
MILFORD — It was a disciplinary action and not politics that led a former employee to shoot Russell Heller in the parking lot of PSE&G's Franklin Township office Wednesday morning, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Heller, 51, also an elected member of the Milford Borough Council, was...
Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night. The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road. At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police SWAT Team Raids Hotel Room, 2 Arrested
Two people are facing charges after the Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT Team raided a hotel room Wednesday. Officers executed a court-approved search warrant at a hotel room in the 2900 block of Pacific Avenue. Prior to the execution of the search warrant, detectives observed the targets, Sheldon Ward and...
Police: Missing Pleasantville, NJ, Teen Could Be at Risk
The Pleasantville Police Department has asked for help finding a missing city teen who hasn't been seen since Thursday, February 9th. Police say Erika Dominguez-Juarez, 15, was last seen on her way to school early Thursday. What makes this particular missing child situation so concerning is that Erika has a...
Man Threatens to ‘Shoot up’ Wawa in South Brunswick, NJ
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has twice threatened to shoot up local Wawa stores. The South Brunswick Detective Bureau sent out a Nixle alert on Wednesday informing the community of the incidents and asking for help. The suspect first entered the Wawa on...
Many Questions, Few Answers in Shooting of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Over a week since a borough councilwoman was shot dead in front of her home, there are still more questions than answers about who pulled the trigger and why. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was mother to a 12-year-old daughter and a leader in her church, Champions Royal Assembly in Newark.
24-year-old Woman With Only Minor Injuries After Demolishing Pole in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a 24-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries after demolishing a utility pole in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:40 on Ocean Heights Avenue near Barnett Avenue in Scullville. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tahreem Rajput was driving...
Gunman Kills Worker at PSE&G Facility in Somerset, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A worker was shot dead Wednesday morning at PSE&G's offices by a former employee who took his own life. Investigators identified the gunman as Gary T. Curtis, age 58, of Washington, a former employee of the utility. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, age...
Ocean County, NJ, Police Search For Dollar General Shoplifting Suspect
Police in one Ocean County municipality are asking for your help locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Dollar General store. The incident happened just before 7:00 Monday night in Manchester Township. The suspect, pictured in this post, shoplifted numerous items from the store and then proceeded to leave...
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years
TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
Prosecutor Tries to Keep Records Secret in Killing of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
Retired Long Beach, NJ, Police Officer Charged With Stealing $47,000
A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from a County Conference of the New Jersey Policeman’s Benevolent Association. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, now faces a charge of theft by failure to make required disposition. He’s accused of stealing approximately $47,000...
Mullica Twp., NJ, Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect
Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 PM, Sunday, February 5th, a man entered Elwood Deli, on South White Horse Pike in Elwood pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
Another Republican Politician Shot Dead in NJ in the Past Week
The PSE&G employee shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the company's office in Somerset was a member of the Milford Borough Council and the second elected Republican to be fatally shot in the past week. In both cases, authorities do not believe that politics were a...
Divorce Trials Suspended in Several NJ Counties
If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you won't be getting a trial any time soon. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended matrimonial and civil trials in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Salem, Somerset, and Warren Counties due to a lack of judges.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Searching For Missing 14-year-old Boy
The Atlantic City Police Department is trying to find a 14-year-old local boy who was last seen on Sunday. Police say Edwardo Valentin is missing and may have run away from home. Valentin is described as 5' 4" tall and weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0