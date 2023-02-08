ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police make 2 arrests in nightclub shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a January shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19. Franklin was charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Jackson was charged with 12 counts of principal first-degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck

ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Pair wanted for stolen ATM, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to catch a pair who stole an ATM. According to officials, EBRSO was dispatched to the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway due to a robbery on Friday, February 10.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

SGFD respond to Saturday night structure fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the night of Saturday, February 11. According to officials, multiple units were dispatched to a fire in the 11900 block of Lakeland Park Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into traffic signal box at Baton Rouge intersection

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a metal traffic light control panel near the Capital Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night. The crash happened just after midnight at the corner of South Foster Drive and Claycut Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver, 28-year-old Jarrod Braud, was taken to a hospital and died overnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Robert man dies following two-vehicle crash in Hammond

February 9, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:16 a.m., the Hammond Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Morrison Avenue and Robin Avenue. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Jacobia L. Hernandez of Robert.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home

JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer.
JARREAU, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
