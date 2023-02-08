Read full article on original website
Mr. Wolf
3d ago
Where are all the ‘task forces’ that Lightfoot was creating weekly for a year & they only succeeded in giving her the opportunity to toss some cash around & they’ve accomplished ZERO & don’t get spoken about by our mayor or media while defending her ‘accomplishments’
Reply
3
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidates face off in FOX 32 Forum
CHICAGO - The nine candidates running for mayor squared off Thursday night in a forum hosted by FOX 32 Chicago and The Lincoln Forum. Below is a live blog that was posted as the forum was happening. Mobile users click HERE. The candidates are: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Jesus "Chuy"...
Gentrification, affordable housing key issues as voters elect new aldermen in 26th, 30th Ward races
Gentrification and affordable housing are key issues on the Northwest Side as voters in two of Chicago's heavily Latino wards select replacements for longtime retiring aldermen.
Political Fund Created by Lightfoot’s Allies Used Cash from City Contractors to Attack Johnson
A political action committee created by close allies of Mayor Lori Lightfoot to boost her bid for reelection — fueled with cash from firms doing business with the city of Chicago — entered the political fray on Tuesday with an advertisement attacking Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. The...
Lightfoot refuses to answer questions related to opponent's son
Mayor Lori Lightfoot refuses to answer questions involving a fatal San Antonio shooting involving the police officer son of challenger Paul Vallas.
fox32chicago.com
Crime, CPS take center stage at FOX 32 Mayoral Forum
CHICAGO - The first 30 minutes of the FOX 32 Mayoral Forum was focused on crime — up 40 percent last year. The first question went to the incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who says crime, this year, is down. "While homicides are down 14 percent year over year, shootings...
Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
With less than three weeks until the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS
Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Chicago Police Department's future leadership uncertain as chief resigns, rumors swirl around supt.
Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving his position, and the fate of the mayoral election could determine the future of Superintendent David Brown.
Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections
The Chicago mayoral election is dominating all of the headlines in the city, but there are plenty of other intriguing races that are worth keeping an eye on this winter. A slew of City Council members have opted not to run for reelection this year, meaning that there will be significantly more turnover than usual on the 50-member council.
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn endorses Chuy Garcia for mayor
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported four years ago and Paul Vallas, whom he chose in 2014 as his running mate for lieutenant governor. Lightfoot has...
New ‘community development grants’ announced by Mayor Lightfoot, city and community leaders
CHICAGO — A group of city and community leaders are set to announce a new round of grant awards Friday. According to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, an event is being held at Chicago Market to award “community development grants.” The announcement is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. According to […]
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Scolds Rivals During Mayoral Forum For Trying ‘To Mansplain,‘ ‘Treat me like I'm some child'
Three weeks away from Chicago’s municipal election, eight candidates vying for the mayor’s office lobbed numerous personal attacks against each other Tuesday night during a combative televised forum covering their stances on public safety, education and more. The hourlong forum hosted by WTTW News saw a steady stream...
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
Chatham woman complains for years about 'super dangerous ' pothole
CHICAGO (CBS) – A hole in front of a Chatham house has been widening for years. The homeowner tried calling the city, her alderman, but the problem only got deeper.Now she's turned to CBS 2's Sara Machi to get her case moved to the top of the list and city crews finally showed up late Friday to fix the hole."It has gotten bigger and bigger over time and it is super dangerous," said Lavelle Hardy, the homeowner.Hardy has lived on this block since 1964 and with the hole for the past five years."People can't believe it's still here," she said.She...
Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight
A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
Chicago police superintendent on his way out: Report
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times.
Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
wjol.com
Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal
Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
CPD chief of detectives leaving force for job with Google, report says
Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is expected to take a job with Google, two sources said, though it wasn’t immediately clear what his new role will entail or where he’ll work from. It’s also unclear who will replace him.
fox32chicago.com
Willie Wilson talks about how he would reduce Chicago's crime rate
"This particular mayor here [doesn't] even know she got a problem. You can't fix the problem unless you know you got a problem," mayoral candidate Willie Wilson said, referencing Lightfoot.
