ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 8

Mr. Wolf
3d ago

Where are all the ‘task forces’ that Lightfoot was creating weekly for a year & they only succeeded in giving her the opportunity to toss some cash around & they’ve accomplished ZERO & don’t get spoken about by our mayor or media while defending her ‘accomplishments’

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidates face off in FOX 32 Forum

CHICAGO - The nine candidates running for mayor squared off Thursday night in a forum hosted by FOX 32 Chicago and The Lincoln Forum. Below is a live blog that was posted as the forum was happening. Mobile users click HERE. The candidates are: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Jesus "Chuy"...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crime, CPS take center stage at FOX 32 Mayoral Forum

CHICAGO - The first 30 minutes of the FOX 32 Mayoral Forum was focused on crime — up 40 percent last year. The first question went to the incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who says crime, this year, is down. "While homicides are down 14 percent year over year, shootings...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS

Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections

The Chicago mayoral election is dominating all of the headlines in the city, but there are plenty of other intriguing races that are worth keeping an eye on this winter. A slew of City Council members have opted not to run for reelection this year, meaning that there will be significantly more turnover than usual on the 50-member council.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman complains for years about 'super dangerous ' pothole

CHICAGO (CBS) – A hole in front of a Chatham house has been widening for years. The homeowner tried calling the city, her alderman, but the problem only got deeper.Now she's turned to CBS 2's Sara Machi to get her case moved to the top of the list and city crews finally showed up late Friday to fix the hole."It has gotten bigger and bigger over time and it is super dangerous," said Lavelle Hardy, the homeowner.Hardy has lived on this block since 1964 and with the hole for the past five years."People can't believe it's still here," she said.She...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight

A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
WAUCONDA, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal

Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy