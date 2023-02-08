ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Woman seen pulling gun on store clerk

A woman was caught on camera pulling a gun on a store clerk during an argument. She did not shoot, but investigators want to know what sparked the violent incident at a corner mart on Ebenezer Road in Conyers.
CONYERS, GA
accesswdun.com

Lumpkin County investigators seize several substances in drug bust

Lumpkin County investigators and the Department of Community Supervision on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman and seized several illicit substances when following up on a tip at a residence on Lewis School Road. According to a press release, the department seized 274 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two Dahlonega residents arrested, accused of drug trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Dahlonega residents have been arrested and accused of drug trafficking after police searched a home on Lewis School Road. Police searched a home at 1083 Lewis School Road Feb. 7. They found 274 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of cocaine, 71 grams of heroin, 27 grams of fentanyl and an AR-15.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody

Two people were shot near Buckhead Village on Thursday evening in a dispute over a drug deal. A suspect is in custody. According to the report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot at 3005 Peachtree Road at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, officers located […] The post Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
CONYERS, GA
Clayton News Daily

East Point man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses

ATLANTA — A Clayton County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Jamual Raheem Boyce, 40, of East Point, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor, possession with intent to distribute meth and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
EAST POINT, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA

