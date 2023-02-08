Read full article on original website
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
Panic erupts after two men exchange gunfire outside of DeKalb Walmart, police searching for suspects
Police said the two suspects never went inside the Walmart location.
Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene. Officers responded to reports of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. but could not...
Woman seen pulling gun on store clerk
A woman was caught on camera pulling a gun on a store clerk during an argument. She did not shoot, but investigators want to know what sparked the violent incident at a corner mart on Ebenezer Road in Conyers.
Lumpkin County investigators seize several substances in drug bust
Lumpkin County investigators and the Department of Community Supervision on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman and seized several illicit substances when following up on a tip at a residence on Lewis School Road. According to a press release, the department seized 274 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of...
Deputies find massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and more in north Ga. home
Both are facing a laundry list of drug trafficking charges.
2 men shot during drug deal in Buckhead, police say; suspect arrested
A suspect was apprehended after two men were shot Thursday evening during a drug deal in Buckhead, authorities said.
Fayetteville man arrested in connection with metro mail thefts
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with recent mail thefts around Metro Atlanta.
Two Dahlonega residents arrested, accused of drug trafficking
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Dahlonega residents have been arrested and accused of drug trafficking after police searched a home on Lewis School Road. Police searched a home at 1083 Lewis School Road Feb. 7. They found 274 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of cocaine, 71 grams of heroin, 27 grams of fentanyl and an AR-15.
Body cam video shows police raiding apartment of ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping multiple women
Body cam video shows more than a dozen Duluth police officers - some with shields and helmets – showed up to take Hassan Shalgheen, 44, into custody.
Alleged auto thieves face charges after high-speed chase, crash in Lithonia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alleged auto thieves face charges in connection to multiple car thefts and leading police on a high-speed chase through DeKalb County on Friday evening. Police arrested a group of four men suspected of multiple car thefts on Rockbridge Road and Deshon Road in...
Does your Valentine have arrest warrants? Rockdale County offering all-inclusive getaway to jail
The sheriff's made a tongue-in-cheek post offering platinum bracelets, premium lodging and glamour shots.
Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody
Two people were shot near Buckhead Village on Thursday evening in a dispute over a drug deal. A suspect is in custody. According to the report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot at 3005 Peachtree Road at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, officers located […] The post Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Man guilty after he 'slaughtered and gutted' stepson over dirty dishes, Cobb County DA says
A 74-year-old man was found guilty on Friday of murder after "continuously" stabbing his stepson over dirty dishes in a 2015 case, according to the District Attorney's Office in Cobb County. The incident happened on August 24, 2015, when then 67-year-old Arron Edward Strong returned home from a weekend away...
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
Fulton County detention officer arrested after inmate stabbed by other inmates
The inmate was stabbed 12 times and needed emergency surgery.
East Point man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
ATLANTA — A Clayton County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Jamual Raheem Boyce, 40, of East Point, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor, possession with intent to distribute meth and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
Man accused of murder arrested less than 8 hours after incident, Clayton County sheriff says
Deputies said they found the victim in the front seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
