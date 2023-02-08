Alabama officials react to Biden’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WHNT ) — President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union Tuesday night — and officials in Alabama had plenty to say in response to the address.

In the address, Biden highlighted a “Unity Agenda” focused on ending cancer, fighting the opioid and overdose epidemic, protections for Medicare, and police reform.

Multiple officials in Alabama released comments on the president’s address shortly after it ended Tuesday night.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville

It’s hard for President Biden to address the weakened State of our Union when he doesn’t seem to be living in the difficult reality he’s created. Americans can’t afford their utilities or groceries, don’t feel safe in their communities, and are villainized for their views by a president who promised to unite us. Not only did the president fail to offer solutions tonight, he showed he doesn’t even seem to understand the problems. Instead, he just paid lip service to the same progressive priorities that have failed time and time again. The divide between President Biden’s big-government view of our country and the conservative vision for our potential has never been wider. Republicans believe in a union that protects liberty, creates opportunity, and gets people back on their feet. We have a vision to make our country more free, more secure, and more affordable. As we saw tonight, President Biden doesn’t share that vision. However, because I speak with hardworking people every day who want to help turn our country around, I still believe America’s best days lie ahead of her. Those days will come when we elect a president who actually believes in American greatness and is capable of delivering results. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt

While President Biden says the state of our union is strong, it is clear that the American people don’t believe him. They don’t believe him when they are paying record prices at the grocery store and at the gas pump. They don’t believe him when the crisis at our southern border continues to escalate, with 4.5 million illegal crossings since he took office. They don’t believe him when their children continue to overdose on fentanyl that’s been trafficked across the border. And they don’t believe him when the Chinese Communist Party goes unchecked and their spy balloons are not shot down before they traverse our entire country. The American people deserve better and the Republican majority in the House of Representatives is committed to delivering solutions. We are taking a common-sense conservative approach to these issues, and we encourage the President to work with us as we lead in the 118 th Congress. U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt

ALGOP Chairman John Wahl

I wish the Biden Administration was more concerned about our economy and the challenges facing the American people. Families across the country are struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, gas, and utilities. Wages haven’t kept up with the Democrat’s record breaking inflation rates, caused by the reckless spending coming out of Washington, DC. Meanwhile, on the world stage, our adversaries are emboldened, as demonstrated by last week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, which was a clear violation of our sovereignty. President Biden seems more concerned about Ukraine’s border than our own border. Yet all he can do is push for the same failed socialist policies that have gotten our country into these disastrous situations. America needs real solutions, not a re-election campaign stump speech trying to convince us that his policies are actually working. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer

U.S. Representative Gary Palmer released a video response to the State of the Union via Twitter.

In part, Palmer said, “Tomorrow, the American people will wake up and gas prices will still be too high. Groceries and household utilities will still be unaffordable for many Americans, and our border will still not be secure. President Biden said nothing tonight to change that reality.”

See Palmer’s full response here .

U.S. Senator Katie Britt

Senator Katie Britt provided a video response to the State of the Union.

In that response, she stated, “Watching President Biden’s State of the Union address, I was listening to his remarks not just as a Senator, but as a mom of two school-aged kids. Tonight, I’m disappointed to say that the perspective of Alabama parents and families was missing.”

See Britt’s full response here .

