Sebastian Stan has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his James "Bucky" Barnes appeared in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He has since appeared in six other Marvel movies, as well as the spinoff Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Bucky will also appear in the 2024 MCU team-up film Thunderbolts, about a group of super-people led by Gen. Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt. However, Hurt's character has been recast with Harrison Ford for the upcoming fourth Captain America film, and Ford recently confirmed Thunderbolts, as well. Stan has been sworn to Marvel Studios' secrecy for more than a decade, so he wasn't about to spill any tea to ABC Audio last week. But he said with a laugh about Ford, "Well, if he's in the movie, that would be amazing!" He demurred, "But I don't know if he actually is or not, so you might have to ask somebody else about that. But he is incredible. I was actually seeing that Indiana Jones trailer and ... I'm really excited to see that."

3 DAYS AGO