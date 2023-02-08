Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
I-85 South reopens in west Charlotte after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Interstate 85 southbound in west Charlotte has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Saturday morning, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened around 4 a.m. on I-85 South near exit 36, which is Brookshire Boulevard. One person was taken to the...
Residents say nearby construction causes flooding in their southeast Charlotte yards
Residents in a southeast Charlotte community are frustrated with water from nearby construction flooding into their yards.
1 hurt after part of I-85 South shut down for hours due to crash, officials say
One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said.
Neighbors concerned after homeless camp forms next to apartment complex on Sugar Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte have been divided on an issue. A homeless camp popped up on the 1000 block of West Sugar Creek Road, which is near Merlane Drive and not far from Interstate 85. Sugar Creek continues to change. It's been...
Charlotte Stories
City Leaders Propose New Massive Entertainment Corridor in Heart of Charlotte
Charlotte city officials have just released plans for a massive new entertainment hub in the heart of our city. “The District”, as they are calling it, would tie together the new Transit Center, and Queen City Quarters (formerly Epicetre), and the Spectrum Center in a continuous walkable entertainment and retail corridor.
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dallas PD warns of people impersonating cops making traffic stops, cutting through traffic
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has investigated recent incidents where drivers are putting red and blue lights on their vehicles to impersonate police and pull people over or cut through traffic. Dallas PD wants to remind everyone that pretending to be a police officer to get someone to...
Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
cn2.com
Proposed rock quarry in Chester County passes second reading
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County council members voted yes to the second reading of many rezoning requests that would bring a rock quarry to the county. There’s still one reading to go and residents who are against the proposed quarry say they aren’t backing down.
Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: Medic
A person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte Thursday, according to Medic.
Will companies pay millions for naming rights by Charlotte's bus station?
Would you spend $750,000 to put your name on Charlotte’s new uptown bus station?. A consultant told a City Council committee this week that he expects a company would buy the naming rights to the new facility, scheduled to open by the end of the decade. Sean Moran with...
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
Medic confirmed to WBTV they did transport someone to the hospital as a precaution. In just the last two months, WBTV has reported on 12 homicides, the majority stemming from gun violence. I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff. Updated: 6 hours ago. It all started...
Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD
Police say Rocky River Church Road was closed for investigation and urged the public to avoid the area.
With Kia thefts increasing in Charlotte, here’s what owners can do
Channel 9 sees police reports of stolen cars around Charlotte nearly every day, but a large number of those thefts are Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Man jumps in front of, climbs into moving Rock Hill school bus, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Friday morning after authorities said he jumped in front of a moving Rock Hill school bus and climbed through its emergency hatch, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 6:25 a.m., Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of the bus […]
Blueharbor Bank to shutter Huntersville branch on heels of another closure
Mooresville-based Blueharbor Bank is closing its branch in Huntersville, according to a North Carolina Commissioner of Banks filing.
How to apply for Union County Public Schools special programs for the next school year
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Applications are opening for Union County families interested in applying to special programs for the 2023-24 school year for Union County Public Schools. The schools included in the special programs lottery include AgTech at Forest Hills High, Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts, Central...
qcitymetro.com
‘A Blessing in disguise’: Beatties Ford Road flower shop moving after 40-plus years
Stepping inside Stroud’s Flowers is like stepping into the past. From the stained glass window out front that reads “Stroud’s” to the old piano in the lobby, the floral shop is filled with nostalgia and the sweet aroma of its blooms. Gerardo and Nancy Stroud opened...
