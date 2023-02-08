ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

I-85 South reopens in west Charlotte after tractor-trailer overturns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Interstate 85 southbound in west Charlotte has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Saturday morning, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened around 4 a.m. on I-85 South near exit 36, which is Brookshire Boulevard. One person was taken to the...
Charlotte Stories

City Leaders Propose New Massive Entertainment Corridor in Heart of Charlotte

Charlotte city officials have just released plans for a massive new entertainment hub in the heart of our city. “The District”, as they are calling it, would tie together the new Transit Center, and Queen City Quarters (formerly Epicetre), and the Spectrum Center in a continuous walkable entertainment and retail corridor.
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
WCNC

Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
cn2.com

Proposed rock quarry in Chester County passes second reading

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County council members voted yes to the second reading of many rezoning requests that would bring a rock quarry to the county. There’s still one reading to go and residents who are against the proposed quarry say they aren’t backing down.
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

Medic confirmed to WBTV they did transport someone to the hospital as a precaution. In just the last two months, WBTV has reported on 12 homicides, the majority stemming from gun violence. I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff. Updated: 6 hours ago. It all started...
