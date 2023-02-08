ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Tribune-Review

Police accuse Arnold man of dealing drugs after fentanyl, crystal meth, marked bills found during raid

An Arnold man was accused of being a drug dealer after police said they found fentanyl, crystal meth, marked bills and other evidence when they raided his house last week. Dante Demetrius Scott, 33, of the 1700 block of Victoria Avenue was charged with two felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
ARNOLD, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman facing child endangerment charges after infant death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly had a controlled substance that a child ingested, later dying, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer. Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, of Johnstown, is being charged with endangering a child after Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said they were unable […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

New Details in Arson/Murder Case

Police say an Altoona woman who described herself as a “Witch and an Egyptian Goddess” faces multiple charges including Murder and Arson for her role in a fire last February that killed a man and injured several Firefighters. Charging documents we obtained Wednesday revealing strange new details surrounding the case.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Corsica man accused of abandoning two dogs at Jefferson Co. home

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a Corsica man is facing charges after being accused of abandoning two dogs at a home in Union Township. Troopers say in August, investigators received multiple complaints about the two animals being left outside at a home along Howe Road.
CORSICA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ ‘Egyptian goddess’ charged after causing fatal fire: police

On Tuesday, a Pa. woman has been charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated arson for her role in a fatal fire that occurred a year ago, according to police. According to investigators, Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona, Blair County, Pa., caused a fire at East 5th Ave. home, which claimed the life of Mark Stewart, 75, on Feb. 15, 2022, WJAC reported.
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports

A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
DUBOIS, PA
wccsradio.com

BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS

The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

