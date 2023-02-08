An Arnold man was accused of being a drug dealer after police said they found fentanyl, crystal meth, marked bills and other evidence when they raided his house last week. Dante Demetrius Scott, 33, of the 1700 block of Victoria Avenue was charged with two felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

ARNOLD, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO