Police accuse Arnold man of dealing drugs after fentanyl, crystal meth, marked bills found during raid
An Arnold man was accused of being a drug dealer after police said they found fentanyl, crystal meth, marked bills and other evidence when they raided his house last week. Dante Demetrius Scott, 33, of the 1700 block of Victoria Avenue was charged with two felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trooper accuses passenger of having heroin, cocaine during traffic stop in Buffalo Township
A man with a previous conviction for selling drugs was arrested after, a state trooper said, he had heroin and other drugs in his possession during a traffic stop in Buffalo Township. Todd William Cessna, 35, of the 200 block of State Route 2003 in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, was...
Johnstown woman facing child endangerment charges after infant death
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly had a controlled substance that a child ingested, later dying, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer. Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, of Johnstown, is being charged with endangering a child after Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said they were unable […]
2 more Westmoreland County Prison inmates charged after cocaine found
Two more men are charged with having cocaine in their Westmoreland County Prison cell, a month after two other men were accused of similar crimes. Marvin Hall, 37, of New Kensington, and Raheem Harvey, 29, of Greensburg, are charged with contraband and drug possession. County detectives said a confidential informant...
Allegheny Township woman accused of letting 3-year-old wander along busy road
An Allegheny Township woman who told police she didn’t know her 3-year-old left the house and walked a mile along a busy road to a Family Dollar store was ordered to stand trial. Micala Nicole Edinger, 26, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive, was held for court on...
WJAC TV
DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
2 people facing combined 50 felony charges for allegedly handing out guns to known gang members
A man and woman are facing a combined 50 felony charges after police say they were allegedly handing out guns to known gang members illegally.
‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
Police say Kiski Township officer assaulted by DUI suspect who couldn't get ride home from station
A man who couldn’t get a ride home after being accused of DUI was charged with assaulting a Kiski Township police officer who was taking him to the Armstrong County Jail to spend the night. Mark Slagle, 45, of the 1100 block of Puriton Avenue in Unity, was charged...
DA: Wanted Somerset County man jailed after traffic stop turns up drugs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is locked up after a traffic stop turned up numerous amounts of drugs, according to the Somerset County District Attorney. Richard Gindlesperger, 45, of Somerset, was pulled over in Jefferson Township sometime overnight from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, by DA detectives, the county Drug Task Force and […]
Somerset duo jailed after being caught with drugs, weapons, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Somerset County man and woman are in jail after they were caught driving under the influence and with suspected drugs. Connor Chistner, 25, and Casey Marie Liska, 26, of Somerset were pulled over on Wednesday, Feb. 8 by Pennsylvania State Police. PSP received a call about the two being […]
abc23.com
New Details in Arson/Murder Case
Police say an Altoona woman who described herself as a “Witch and an Egyptian Goddess” faces multiple charges including Murder and Arson for her role in a fire last February that killed a man and injured several Firefighters. Charging documents we obtained Wednesday revealing strange new details surrounding the case.
Man accused of killing McKeesport police officer released from hospital, taken to jail
The man accused of shooting and killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another has been released from the hospital.
WJAC TV
PSP: Corsica man accused of abandoning two dogs at Jefferson Co. home
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a Corsica man is facing charges after being accused of abandoning two dogs at a home in Union Township. Troopers say in August, investigators received multiple complaints about the two animals being left outside at a home along Howe Road.
Family of Warren County man accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary...
Pa. woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ ‘Egyptian goddess’ charged after causing fatal fire: police
On Tuesday, a Pa. woman has been charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated arson for her role in a fatal fire that occurred a year ago, according to police. According to investigators, Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona, Blair County, Pa., caused a fire at East 5th Ave. home, which claimed the life of Mark Stewart, 75, on Feb. 15, 2022, WJAC reported.
Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports
A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student
A Laurel Highlands School District teacher was arrested after an investigation into an alleged months-long inappropriate relationship with a student.
DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
wccsradio.com
BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS
The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
