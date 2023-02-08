ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

The birds are back!….At Mesker Park Zoo

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rml1Y_0kgzqLNv00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden had an announcement Wednesday for all the avian lovers out there, the birds have returned to their outdoor exhibits!

This announcement has been long awaited since the zoo first announced the birds’ quarantine back in November of 2022 . The birds were moved inside to protect them from catching HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) after there was a case of the disease detected in the vicinity of the zoo.

The zoo had announced the birds would be back after the threat passed and hoped it would only be for four weeks, but more cases continued to pop up in the zoo’s radius, so the time was extended. To compensate people for not being able to see the birds, the zoo offered free carousel rides with regular admission to the zoo.

Many months later and the zoo’s vet staff says the threat has passed and they will allow the birds out of quarantine.

Birds to stay inside at Evansville zoo

“They all came running out the door. They’re pretty excited and started exploring the exhibit here. We got two adventurous ones that have made their way back into the water and everyone else is kind of hanging out in their nesting boxes.”

The zoo says thank you to the public for being patient while the birds’ safety was being ensured and can’t wait to see everyone back at the zoo.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Habitat for Humanity running low on water

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Habitat for Humanity of Evansville says they could use your help. “Our hard-working volunteers are running low on water, and we would greatly appreciate any water donations you can make,” the organization posted on Twitter over the weekend. Donations can be dropped off at their office at 560 E Diamond […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Merit Badge University draws hundreds of Scouts

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More than 400 Boy Scouts from across the Tri-State took part in the 28th annual Merit Badge University on Saturday. 22 different “merit badge classes” were offered this weekend at the University of Southern Indiana. Some of the classes included art, disability awareness and public health. Scouts must get 21 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro named “Quintessential Bluegrass Music Capital of the World”

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Commission approved a resolution naming Owensboro as the “Quintessential Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.” Officials say the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum hopes to drive tourism and create economic development activity. Owensboro will host the 20th annual ROMP music festival in June, which features several […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Preparations continue as 2024 total solar eclipse approaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With just over one year until the 2024 total solar eclipse, businesses and organizations are moving forward with their plans to make the most out of the experience. In 2017, Evansville experienced a partial solar eclipse. But on April 8, 2024, the city will be in darkness for 3 minutes. With […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family safe after tree falls on home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

How to Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip in Evansville and Vanderburgh County

For many years, Evansville and Vanderburgh County residents had the WeTip Hotline which allowed residents who had information on a crime to report it anonymously. The service was recently canceled by new Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, Diana Moers in a cost-cutting move. However, there are still ways residents can report a tip without law enforcement knowing who they are.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Evansville man accused of screwdriver stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed a family member with a screwdriver Friday afternoon. Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a home along the 2300 block of Westbrook Boulevard after a reported stabbing. Deputies arrived and spoke with the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden wants people to check the label before they buy their Valentine candy. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, some well-known candy contains palm oil, which is one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. The zoo asks for people […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire damages building in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews were sent to a fire in Princeton that melted the side of a building on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of West State Street just before 5 p.m. Crews believe the fire started in a bucket used for cigarette butt disposal. The fire melted the bucket and […]
PRINCETON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

150-year-old southern Indiana funeral home collapses after fire

OWENSVILLE, Ind. — A funeral home that has been standing for nearly 150 years has collapsed after a fire tore through the brick building’s second floor. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred early Sunday at the Holder Funeral Home located in the 300 block of S. Main Street in Owensville. Owensville […]
OWENSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event happening in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is taking part in a mission to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve. Officers are encouraging the public to join them Friday, February 17 at Kahawa Java for “Coffee with a Cop”. “Have you ever had questions about what’s going on […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It

The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Several agencies respond to Oakland City fire

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Several agencies responded to a house fire in Oakland City on Friday night. Crews were sent to County Road 50 South. Firefighters said they were able to quickly put out the fire to prevent further damage. Firefighters said no one was hurt.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Audubon Parkway ramps to close for days

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive along the Audubon Parkway, here’s something you need to know about. Transportation officials say crews will be shutting down two ramps on the freeway in order to repair damaged concrete. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work will start on Tuesday, February 14 on the eastbound on-ramp at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy