Jackson, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Daddy Daughter Dance lights up the night for young girls and their fathers

JACKSON, MI – Two hundred girls and their fathers danced their hearts out at the 23rd annual Jamie McKibbin Memorial Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday evening. Guests had the option to attend the dance on Friday or Saturday, Feb. 10-11. The event was held at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23 | Photo Gallery

The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event for The Five Forks Bakery’s new location at 1194 N. West Ave., Suite A, Jackson. Sisters, owners, and bakers Mallory and Maddison are excited to grow their baking...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Daddy Daughter Dance 2-10-23 | Photo Gallery

Jackson Recreation Department’s Jamie McKibbin Daddy Daughter Dance, American 1 Event Center. 2-10-23. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Jackson Recreation Department’s Jamie McKibbin Daddy Daughter Dance, American 1 Event Center. 2-10-23. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
WILX-TV

MSU sorority delivers flowers for Sparrow cancer patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every day, dozens of patients undergo cancer treatment at Sparrow Hospital. And a simple gesture of giving a bouquet of flowers goes a long way. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, MSU’s Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority is putting smiles on the faces of those who need it the most.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

What’s that? New building at Jackson Crossing getting ready for new restaurant

JACKSON, MI – A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to open in Jackson later this year. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a fast, casual restaurant with more than 1,175 U.S. locations, features a variety of smoothies and foods for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s locating in a currently unfinished 1,400-square-foot building with a drive-thru next to Hobby Lobby in Jackson Crossing.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Eastern handles St. Johns at home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern moves to 10-6 on the year. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

ArtPath display along Lansing River Trail makes call for submissions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center and the City of Lansing are calling on artists for submissions to the ArtPath River Trail Exhibition. The call for submissions is open to sculptors, muralists and installation artists. Over two and a half miles of the Lansing River Trail...
LANSING, MI

