A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Jackson Daddy Daughter Dance lights up the night for young girls and their fathers
JACKSON, MI – Two hundred girls and their fathers danced their hearts out at the 23rd annual Jamie McKibbin Memorial Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday evening. Guests had the option to attend the dance on Friday or Saturday, Feb. 10-11. The event was held at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
WKHM
The Jamie McKibbin Memorial Daddy/Daughter Dance takes place this weekend
Jackson, Mich. — The Jamie McKibbin Memorial Daddy/Daughter Dance takes place this weekend on Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th. The festivities take place from 6pm-8pm both nights at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The event is in its 23rd year...
jtv.tv
The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23 | Photo Gallery
The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event for The Five Forks Bakery’s new location at 1194 N. West Ave., Suite A, Jackson. Sisters, owners, and bakers Mallory and Maddison are excited to grow their baking...
jtv.tv
Daddy Daughter Dance 2-10-23 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Recreation Department’s Jamie McKibbin Daddy Daughter Dance, American 1 Event Center. 2-10-23. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Jackson Recreation Department’s Jamie McKibbin Daddy Daughter Dance, American 1 Event Center. 2-10-23. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
Jackson horror film festival Blood Bash is sure to fright
Blood Bash film festival is back for its fifth year. This year, the festival will be featuring 44 films.
Lansing church celebrates Black history and the civil rights movement
An event at a local church on Saturday put history-making trailblazers from the Michigan civil rights movement in the spotlight
Jackson family bond creates legacy of giving back
In November, the 43-year-old mother of three passed away from complications with Covid-19. For Melissa, the picture is a constant reminder of the bond they shared.
Can you give Kai the pitbull terrier a loving home?
Kai is a cute little pitbull terrier who came to the shelter after she was left behind by her owner who moved away
WILX-TV
MSU sorority delivers flowers for Sparrow cancer patients
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every day, dozens of patients undergo cancer treatment at Sparrow Hospital. And a simple gesture of giving a bouquet of flowers goes a long way. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, MSU’s Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority is putting smiles on the faces of those who need it the most.
What’s that? New building at Jackson Crossing getting ready for new restaurant
JACKSON, MI – A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to open in Jackson later this year. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a fast, casual restaurant with more than 1,175 U.S. locations, features a variety of smoothies and foods for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s locating in a currently unfinished 1,400-square-foot building with a drive-thru next to Hobby Lobby in Jackson Crossing.
WILX-TV
Lansing Eastern handles St. Johns at home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern moves to 10-6 on the year. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing 7 More Michigan Stores, Including the One in Okemos
Some sad news for Greater Lansing area residents who enjoy shopping for home items. Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that it's closing an additional 149 stores across the United States. Unfortunately, according to CNN Business, seven of those stores are right here in Michigan. And even more, unfortunately, one of them is the Okemos location inside the Meridian Mall.
WILX-TV
ArtPath display along Lansing River Trail makes call for submissions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center and the City of Lansing are calling on artists for submissions to the ArtPath River Trail Exhibition. The call for submissions is open to sculptors, muralists and installation artists. Over two and a half miles of the Lansing River Trail...
Deputy’s suspicious death, Jackson YouTuber mourned: Jackson headlines Feb. 4-9
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County deputy’s death has left more questions than answers. MLive reporters this week dug into those suspicious circumstances. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Was deputy’s death an accident or something more sinister?. Bryan Wickham...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
Look Inside The Abandoned Younkers In The Meridian Mall
If you grew up in the Lansing area, this is definitely a store that resonates with many of us here in the area. The mall itself has been in the community now since 1969. That means the meridian mall has been serving Lansing residents for nearly 50 years. The mall...
WILX-TV
Laingsburg stays unbeaten, handles Portland St. Pat’s
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg keeps unblemished season rolling with dominant win at home. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Sexton High takes Dubai trip thanks to Eric Thomas Foundation
A group of students from Sexton High School had the time of their lives thanks to the Eric Thomas School Days foundation.
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
