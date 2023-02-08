Report: Guardians add reliever to spring training roster

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed pitcher Dusten Knight.

The deal includes an invitation to big league camp.

The 32-year old appeared in six games in the Major Leagues last season with the Rays.

In six games with Tampa Bay, Knight posted a record of 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA, striking out nine batters in 11 innings.

He previously appeared in seven games with the Orioles in 2021.

The Guardians are slated to report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.