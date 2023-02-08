ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Guardians add reliever to spring training roster

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed pitcher Dusten Knight.

The deal includes an invitation to big league camp.

OSU men’s tennis #1, women break top 10

The 32-year old appeared in six games in the Major Leagues last season with the Rays.

In six games with Tampa Bay, Knight posted a record of 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA, striking out nine batters in 11 innings.

He previously appeared in seven games with the Orioles in 2021.

The Guardians are slated to report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona next week.

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Downtown Cleveland Indoor Golf Simulator gives golfers a place to practice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — West Bank Golf Club is the first and only Indoor Golf Simulator in downtown Cleveland. Located in the West Bank of the Flats, the course and clubhouse offer a challenging golf experience for every skill level as well as refreshments in a relaxing bar atmosphere. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the unique facility and takes us on a tour. Click here to learn more about West Bank Golf Club.
‘Undie Run’ in Cleveland for a good cause

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Grab your undies and head downtown for a great cause this weekend! Hundreds of runners will take the streets tomorrow for “Cupid’s Undie Run.” The race benefits the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The race starts at 2 p.m. Participants are gathering at the South Side on West 11th Street in Cleveland.
Cleveland.com

Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
