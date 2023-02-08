Read full article on original website
earth.com
Antarctic sea ice is currently the lowest ever recorded
According to a new analysis conducted by a team of scientists from the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) and the University of Bremen, there is currently less sea ice in the Antarctic than at any time since the beginning of satellite measurements four decades ago. In early February 2023, only 2.2 million square kilometers of the Southern Ocean were covered with ice.
CNET
Scientists Find Fossil of Biggest Penguin Ever
While searching through the beachy boulders of New Zealand's South Island, a crew of international scientists stumbled on an exquisite find: fossilized evidence of two new penguin species that roamed (or waddled) Earth more than 50 million years ago. But most importantly, one of the discovered penguins, dubbed Kumimanu fordycei,...
One Green Planet
Zoogoer Throws Water Bottle at Captive Chimpanzee and the Animal Strikes Back
A tourist at a zoo threw a water bottle at a captive chimpanzee provoking the animal to strike back at the zoogoers. Footage shows a man throwing a plastic water bottle into a chimpanzee enclose at Changsha Ecological Zoo in southern China last week. The chimpanzee, Diu Na Xing, saw the bottle after it was thrown into his enclosure and he grabbed the bottle and started hitting it on the ground before throwing it back into the tour of loud and obnoxious tourists.
Gizmodo
2.9-Million-Year-Old Artifacts Suggest Ancient, Big-Toothed Hominin Made Stone Tools
The excavation team working on a site in Nyayanga, Kenya. Photo: J.S. Oliver, Homa Peninsula Paleoanthropology Project. Oldowan tools are some of the oldest known in the archaeological record; made of conveniently shaped rocks or crafted from knapped stones, these tools made it possible for hominin species to survive in a hostile world.
earth.com
Insect size is shaped by predators and temperature
According to a new study led by Lund University in Sweden, the size of dragonflies and damselflies varies around the globe, being generally larger in temperate areas than in the tropics – a phenomenon caused by a combination of temperature differences and the presence of predators. The scientists compared...
earth.com
Caribou have used the same calving grounds for 3,000 years
Fossils are commonly studied to learn about the history of animals and their behaviors, but sometimes unexpected clues arise. One such example is a recent study conducted by the University of Cincinnati. Looking at caribou antlers from Arctic calving grounds, the researchers discovered that the mammals have used the same sites for over 3,000 years.
Watch: Powerful solar flare knocks out shortwave radio across Pacific
A medium-intensity solar flare briefly knocked out shortwave radio communication over the Pacific Ocean in the evening hours of February 7. The flare originated from the sunspot AR3213, which is currently facing the Earth. Sunspots are areas of high magnetic field intensity capable of temporarily halting the convection process on...
earth.com
EU responsible for extinction of frog populations
A new study published in the journal Nature Conservation has found that, between 2010 and 2019, the total imports of frog legs in the European Union – with Belgium the main importer, and France the main consumer – amounted to 40.7 million kilograms, which equals to nearly two billion frogs. These findings highlight the “inexplicable volatility” in the trade of frog legs and the extreme dependency of the EU on other countries to meet its demands.
Unusual discoveries shake up what we know about ancient diets
In this week's science newsletter, discover what was on prehistoric menus, marvel at Jupiter's new moons, learn how a queen's secret letters were decoded, explore Earth's innermost reaches, and more.
earth.com
New rings found on the edge of our Solar System
A team of researchers led by the University of Sheffield in the UK has recently discovered a new ring system on the edge of our Solar System. These rings – located around Quaoar, a Pluto-sized dwarf planet orbiting beyond Neptune – are unique, orbiting much further away from the planet than Saturn’s rings, for instance, and thus posing challenges to current ring formation theories.
Telescope video shows part of the sun breaking off and forming a vortex, making scientists scratch their heads
NASA's solar observatory caught a strange polar vortex on the sun, and now plasma is erupting from its north pole.
Paddleboarder comes across mysterious, transparent sea creature off California coast
When Bill Clements of California came across a mysterious creature 3 miles offshore, he thought it might be a strange sea snake.
earth.com
Scientists find a receptor that blocks Covid-19 infection
A team of scientists led by the University of Sydney has recently discovered a protein in the human lungs that blocks Covid-19 infection and thus acts as a natural protective barrier in the organism. The leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15) is an inbuilt receptor which binds to the coronavirus without passing the infection. This discovery could open new pathways for developing drugs to prevent infection or even help curing fibrosis in the lungs.
Stone Age discovery fuels mystery of who made early tools
NEW YORK (AP) — Archaeologists in Kenya have dug up some of the oldest stone tools ever found, but who used them is a mystery. In the past, scientists assumed that our direct ancestors were the only toolmakers. But two big fossil teeth found along with the tools at the Kenyan site belong to an extinct human cousin known as Paranthropus, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science. This adds to the evidence that our direct relatives in the Homo lineage may not have been the only tech-savvy creatures during the Stone Age, said study author Rick Potts, director of the Smithsonian’s Human Origins Program. “Those teeth open up an amazing whodunit — a real question of, well, who were these earliest toolmakers?” Potts said.
earth.com
Wild plant extracts can block Covid-19 infection
A new study led by Emory University has found that two common wild plants can inhibit the activity of the virus causing Covid-19 to infect human cells. Laboratory experiments revealed that extracts from the flowers of tall goldenrod (Solidago altissima) and the rhizomes of the eagle fern (Pteridium aquilinum) efficiently stopped SARS-CoV-2 from entering human cells.
Astronomers discovered breakthrough ring system in our Solar System
Astronomers from the University of Sheffield discovered a new ring system around a dwarf planet on the edge of the Solar System, according to a press release. The discovery calls into question current theories about how ring systems are formed since the ring system orbits much further out than is typical for other ring systems.
earth.com
Monkeyflowers prove that evolution is unpredictable
The process of speciation, where a new species evolves, is usually considered to be slow and to involve many different genes that affect the behavior, physiology, ecology or even the anatomy of the evolving species. Speciation due to a mutation in a single gene that isolates an individual reproductively is considered highly unlikely. However, botanists from the University of Connecticut have recently identified just such an alteration in the genome of some species of monkeyflowers; they suggest that this led to a change in the pollinating agent and gave rise to new species.
peerj.com
Rapid growth in Late Cretaceous sea turtles reveals life history strategies similar to extant leatherbacks
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
AOL Corp
The sun just did something weird, and 3 other space stories you may have missed this week
Space is very big and quite often, very weird. Last week, an image captured by NASA's Reconnaissance Orbiter looked just like a bear, and "The Green Comet" reached its closest point to Earth in 50,000 years. This week we’ve got a whole new set of developments. Here’s what you may have missed.
