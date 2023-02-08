Read full article on original website
A VanderSloot
3d ago
The 'Ol "Jail Scheduled Psychiatrist". I feel for him & his family after reading that. The only care he'll get is in a cell.
Search underway for missing St. Joseph County teen
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old who was last seen Friday morning.
WNDU
St. Joe County Mich. want public’s help finding teen
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Exdith Rodriguez Davila left her home on Fairchild Road at about 2 this morning. Police don’t know what she was wearing at the...
Indiana State Police: 154 pounds of cocaine found in traffic stop by K9
The amount of cocaine is valued at 2.8 million dollars, according to the Indiana State Police Drug Investigations Section.
Prisoner stabbed several times by fellow inmate during fight at Macomb Correctional Facility, officials say
A stabbing at the Macomb Correctional Facility landed one prisoner in the hospital on Friday after authorities say a fellow inmate attacked him with a weapon during an argument.
abc57.com
154 pounds of cocaine found by state troopers during traffic stop
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Troopers pulled over a semi on I-70 east of Post Road on Friday around 2:30 p.m. for failing to signal a lane change, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers began to pick up on indications of potential criminal activity while talking to the driver of the semi and checking the required paperwork, according to police.
Woman, 20, charged in fatal St. Clair County crash that killed 1
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a vehicle crash in St. Clair County that killed one man in December.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Maygan Pitonyak is also charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death. Pitonyak was denied bond during her arraignment on Wednesday and remains in St. Clair County Jail.Authorities say on Dec. 17, 2022, two pickup trucks that were driven by an 18-year-old and 19-year-old collided on Capac Road in Berlin Township as one vehicle attempted to...
Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s representatives during Reeves’ most recent hearing […]
Police identify man pulled from fire in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the man who died after being pulled out of a structure fire. Perry Durwood Ballet, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled out of a burning structure around 8:18 p.m. Jan. 29, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said. He was...
wtvbam.com
MSP looking for stolen vehicle taken from St. Joseph County dealership
PARK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a theft of a vehicle from a St. Joseph County car dealership. They say the vehicle was stolen from the Car Factory on U.S. 131 near Three Rivers some time after 5:00 p.m. last Friday, February 3. The...
Call from concerned St. Paul resident leads to arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a concerned St. Paul resident called 911 Tuesday night to report "suspicious behavior" – leading to the arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers, and the seizure of two firearms.St. Paul police didn't specify the neighborhood or addresses involved, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that officers came to the scene and saw two suspects run away. They set up a perimeter, and found a firearm with an illegal "switch" – which converts it into a fully-automatic machine gun – as well as a stolen handgun.Officers were then called to a reported burglary two blocks away, with the suspects fleeing again."What followed was a carjacking, vehicle crash, and another residential burglary," police wrote in the Facebook post.The suspects were finally arrested about an hour later. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the effort to track them down."If you see something that doesn't feel right, your instincts might be valid," police said. "No one knows your neighborhood better than you."
WNDU
Benton Harbor man pleads guilty in St. Joseph shooting
Clay Fire Territory says crews arrived quickly to find a mattress that had caught fire in a first-floor apartment. Two people were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Jamison Czarnecki, the superintendent of Elkhart Parks & Recreation, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about the event.
abc57.com
Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
1 dead following Harrison Township crash
Deputies found a green 2011 Chrysler 300 that had crashed into an RTA pole on the east side of the roadway. The driver was trapped upon arrival.
abc57.com
Now Hiring Michiana: Indiana State Police
BREMEN, Ind.-- The Indiana State Police is looking for its next class of state troopers. Now Hiring Michiana continues with a look at what it’s like to work at the Bremen post. Lt. Chad Larsh is the district commander of the Bremen post, which serves St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand
The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets $500,000 in marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
Prosecutors won’t charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn’t enough...
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
beckersspine.com
Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K
An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
