Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 2

A VanderSloot
3d ago

The 'Ol "Jail Scheduled Psychiatrist". I feel for him & his family after reading that. The only care he'll get is in a cell.

Reply
3
WNDU

St. Joe County Mich. want public’s help finding teen

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Exdith Rodriguez Davila left her home on Fairchild Road at about 2 this morning. Police don’t know what she was wearing at the...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

154 pounds of cocaine found by state troopers during traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Troopers pulled over a semi on I-70 east of Post Road on Friday around 2:30 p.m. for failing to signal a lane change, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers began to pick up on indications of potential criminal activity while talking to the driver of the semi and checking the required paperwork, according to police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Detroit

Woman, 20, charged in fatal St. Clair County crash that killed 1

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a vehicle crash in St. Clair County that killed one man in December.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Maygan Pitonyak is also charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death. Pitonyak was denied bond during her arraignment on Wednesday and remains in St. Clair County Jail.Authorities say on Dec. 17, 2022, two pickup trucks that were driven by an 18-year-old and 19-year-old collided on Capac Road in Berlin Township as one vehicle attempted to...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WTWO/WAWV

Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s representatives during Reeves’ most recent hearing […]
SULLIVAN, IN
CBS Minnesota

Call from concerned St. Paul resident leads to arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a concerned St. Paul resident called 911 Tuesday night to report "suspicious behavior" – leading to the arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers, and the seizure of two firearms.St. Paul police didn't specify the neighborhood or addresses involved, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that officers came to the scene and saw two suspects run away. They set up a perimeter, and found a firearm with an illegal "switch" – which converts it into a fully-automatic machine gun – as well as a stolen handgun.Officers were then called to a reported burglary two blocks away, with the suspects fleeing again."What followed was a carjacking, vehicle crash, and another residential burglary," police wrote in the Facebook post.The suspects were finally arrested about an hour later. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the effort to track them down."If you see something that doesn't feel right, your instincts might be valid," police said. "No one knows your neighborhood better than you."
SAINT PAUL, MN
WNDU

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty in St. Joseph shooting

Clay Fire Territory says crews arrived quickly to find a mattress that had caught fire in a first-floor apartment. Two people were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Jamison Czarnecki, the superintendent of Elkhart Parks & Recreation, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about the event.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Now Hiring Michiana: Indiana State Police

BREMEN, Ind.-- The Indiana State Police is looking for its next class of state troopers. Now Hiring Michiana continues with a look at what it’s like to work at the Bremen post. Lt. Chad Larsh is the district commander of the Bremen post, which serves St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall...
BREMEN, IN
kelo.com

Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers

ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
COON RAPIDS, MN
beckersspine.com

Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K

An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
INDIANA STATE

