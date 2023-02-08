Read full article on original website
Chevy Ranks Mid-Pack In Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction Survey
In a recent owner satisfaction survey, Chevy as a brand ranked mid-pack among the major automakers studied. The recent owner satisfaction survey was conducted by the American nonprofit consumer organization Consumer Reports, and is based on data pulled from the group’s 2022 Annual Auto Surveys. The 2022 Annual Auto Surveys includes data on more 300,000 vehicles, including those between the 2020 and 2022 model years, as well as a select number of 2023 model-year vehicles that have not shown significant changes over time. Additionally, some ratings may be based on just a single model year.
GMC Hummer EV Pickups Spotted In Flint Parking Lot
Per previous GM Authority coverage, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was recalled related to water getting into the battery packs and causing a malfunction. In fact, GM was forced to order a stop-sale on the all-electric supertruck, and thus production has been paused since late November 2022. Now, some Hummer EV Pickup units were spotted parked in a parking lot away from the GM Factory Zero plant in Hamtramck.
GMC Sierra Sold Out Two Days After Its Launch In Korea
General Motors announced that the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali is sold out in South Korea, just two days after GMC launched the truck in the Asian country on February 7th. The automaker has said that pre-order units of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali sold out in just 48 hours after launching the model online in South Korea, where the Sierra is the first full-size pickup to be officially introduced in that country. As such, GMC Sierra has generated a high level of interest among customers and successfully launched a new premium segment in the South Korean market.
Potential Ford Expedition Raptor Under Consideration: Report
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, unveiled the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition back in September of the 2021 calendar year, updating the automaker’s full-size SUV to better rival the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL with new looks, an updated cabin, new features, and a new off-road-oriented trim level dubbed Expedition Timberline. Now, however, it looks like Ford may up the ante with a model even more off-road-capable model, and this vehicle could end up being called the Ford Expedition Raptor.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Revealed As Chevy Traverse Rival
Toyota just unveiled the all-new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, debuting a fresh three-row SUV that slots in above the standard Toyota Highlander and is set to rival the Chevy Traverse. Outside, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander takes styling cues inspired by the standard Highlander...
What Was the Most Popular Pickup Truck of 2022?
Find out the winners in both the full-size and mid-size pickup truck categories for last model year. The post What Was the Most Popular Pickup Truck of 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Biden admin. dangles $7.5B Tesla subsidy if Musk unlocks Supercharging network
Department of Transportation requirements for generous electric vehicle subsidies may pressure Tesla to open its proprietary charging stations to other models.
Why the Original Chevrolet S-10 Pickup Is Still So Popular
The Chevrolet S-10 continues to maintain its popularity with truck enthusiasts, especially with the aftermarket. We look at some of the reasons it is still sought after today. The post Why the Original Chevrolet S-10 Pickup Is Still So Popular appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How The Electric Car Movement Will Kill Almost Everything We Love About Cars
There is no denying that the latest trends in the automotive industry are focused on minimizing production costs, maximizing profit, and sustainability. While the latter is worthy of an academic debate, one thing is certain, the car enthusiasts among us are in for sad times. By now, most manufacturers have worked out the kinks of electric vehicles and while many, rightfully, believe that the internal combustion engine still has untapped potential, it appears EVs will eventually become the “new normal”. Here’s how the EV movement will kill all we love about cars.
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts As Chevy Trailblazer Rival
Back in September 2022, Subaru officially revealed the third-generation Crosstrek for the Japanese market. Set to begin arriving on dealership lots sometime in Spring 2023, the North American-spec 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been unveiled, and will serve as a direct competitor to the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer when it arrives. Carrying...
Take A Look At This 2020 Buick Encore Rental At 60,000 Miles
Rental cars typically live a pretty rough life, shouldering the mistreatment of countless drivers and suffering untold abuse over the years. That said, this particular 2020 Buick Encore rental car looks to be in surprisingly good shape, even after 60,000 miles of service. GM Authority recently got behind the wheel...
GM Mexico Sales Down 10 Percent In January 2023
GM Mexico sales decreased 10 percent to 10,422 units in January 2023 compared to January 2022 results. Sales decreased at Chevrolet and Cadillac, while increasing at Buick and GMC. Brand & Model Sales. Chevrolet sales decreased 12.26 percent 9,658 units:. Chevrolet Aveo sales decreased 29.54 percent to 2,400 units. The...
Chevy LCF 5500 Recalled For ABS Module Calibration Issue
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2022 and 2023 Chevy LCF or Low Cab Forward 5500 HD/XD vehicles due to a problem with the ABS (Antilock Brake System) module. The problem: vehicles with a 200-inch wheelbase or 212-inch wheelbase may have an Antilock Brake System (ABS)...
Cadillac Ranks Third In Luxury Brand Consideration In Q4 2022
For the second consecutive quarter, Cadillac has been ranked as the third-most considered luxury brand, edged out by Lexus and BMW in second and first, respectively. According to a recent report by Cox Automotive, 18 percent of luxury vehicle shoppers considered a Cadillac as their next vehicle in Q4 2022. By comparison, 19 and 22 percent of luxury shoppers considered a Lexus or BMW vehicle, respectively.
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado HD Power-Retractable Assist Step Issue
GM has released a new service update for the Chevy Silverado HD related to an issue wherein power-retractable assist steps can reverse while deploying or stowing. The problem: certain units of the Chevy Silverado HD may exhibit a condition wherein power-retractable assist steps can suddenly reverse. This condition will occur when the steps are deploying or stowing.
GMC Sierra HD Pickups Will Be The Last To Go Electric
General Motors is in the midst of pivoting to all-electric powertrains, with plans to fully electrify its light-duty vehicle lineup by the 2035 calendar year. Notably, GM is also set to electrify its heavy-duty vehicles around the same timetable. With regard to the GMC brand, the GMC Sierra HD pickup will be the last model to go all-electric.
Trackhouse Racing discusses big rumors of switching from Chevrolet to Toyota
Trackhouse Racing has been rumored to switch from Chevrolet to Toyota in the future. Find out what the team had to say about the rumors!
GM Stock Value Stable During Week Of February 6 – February 10, 2023
The value of GM stock was stable during the week of February 6th to February 10th, 2023, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $41.35 per share, representing an increase of $0.22 per share, or 0.53 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $41.13.
