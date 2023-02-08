Read full article on original website
'Come as you are:' New dean installed at Historic Biltmore Episcopal church
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A historic Biltmore church received a new dean this weekend. Rev. Sarah Hurlbert was installed as the third dean of the Cathedral of All Souls. She will serve as the senior priest for the cathedral as well as a liaison for churches throughout the of the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina.
Citing poor sales, cost increases, Blue Dream Curry House drops dine-in service
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Dream Curry in downtown Asheville announced plans to end dine-in services and switch to takeout only. A statement released on the business's social media on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, said the coming weekend would be the restaurant's final days of dine-in service. Operations will switch to takeout only on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the business will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13, to prepare for that transition.
Asheville City Schools averts bus crisis by raising stipends to $750
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools has narrowly averted a bus crisis by increasing the stipend for drivers. If the district was fully staffed, it would have 29 bus drivers. But it has 17, four of whom threatened to resign. The "dual-employee" bus drivers used to be paid...
Asheville moves on goal to cut Asheville homelessness by 50% in 2 years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The goal of reducing homelessness in Asheville by 50 percent in two years is a go. During a recent meeting, the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee agreed to a consultant's recommendations. Workgroups will also tackle oversight, encampments and shelters. The National Alliance to End Homelessness took...
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
Deliberation in Shannon Daves' murder trial to continue Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder trial in Buncombe County continues as members of the jury prepare to enter a fifth day of deliberation. Jurors in the trial of Shannon Daves, who is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Roger Michael Evans, in their Candler home on Dec. 23, 2020, plan to resume deliberations on Monday.
37,000-square-foot tent traveling from WNC to Turkey to house earthquake survivors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local efforts are underway to bring aid to Turkey and Syria. Hearts with Hands, Trinity Baptist Church and Ralph Sexton Ministries are teaming up to bring tens of thousands of pounds of supplies to the impacted areas. Those supplies include a 37,000-square-foot tent. Senior Pastor...
Fast-track program designed to temper trooper shortage in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a trooper shortage in North Carolina for several reasons. But a fast-track training program happening in the mountains later this year aims to get more officers out on patrol. There are 230 trooper vacancies across North Carolina right now. In the western counties,...
$2 million in ARPA funds approved for 8 Hendersonville nonprofits
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council voted this week to allocate $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to local nonprofits. The vote comes after months of discussion about how to spend the city’s $4.5 million in ARPA funds. Here’s the breakdown of how the $2...
AVLFest: New, multi-day music festival to showcase local venues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A newly-announced event aims to put Asheville's venues at center stage for a "multi-day music festival experience." Asheville-based Wicked Weed Brewing and Worthwhile Sounds announced they're teaming up for the inaugural AVLFest, scheduled for Aug. 3-6. Organizers say the festival will primarily take place at...
Hendersonville Public Works wants $35,000 to repair Oakdale Cemetery mausoleum
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a plan in the works to make repairs in one of Hendersonville's most historic cemeteries. Oakdale Cemetery, which was established in the 1880s, has a mausoleum that's now 72 years old and showing its age. The Public Works Department is asking for $35,000 from...
Shortage of ADHD medications, other drugs impacting WNC patients
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ADHD medication shortages appear to be getting worse. Some 40 different dosages and formulations are in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which track availability. News 13 has recently fielded several calls from patients with concerns. On Friday, Feb. 10, News...
SC Powerball winner donates $150K prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man decided to give his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The winner did not wish to be identified and told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. "I hit enough to make someone happy," he...
'Renters need protection now:' Advocates call for source of income protections
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Western North Carolina housing advocates are calling for additional protections for renters. “Our renters need protection now against source of income discrimination,” Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity Senior Development Officer Cassidy Moore said. Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity wants source of income added...
Improvements planned for truck stop some Haywood County residents call dangerous
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County residents have complained the layout of a Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 is causing traffic jams and wrecks. They said safety measures are needed before someone is seriously hurt. But officials said such plans are already in the works. There...
'I'm saddened, but I'm not shocked,' APD charges woman in cyclist-involved fatality
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged a woman in connection to the city’s first fatal cyclist-involved accident of 2023. Jasmine Rose Gardner, 23, is now charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. According to Asheville police, Gardner struck and killed Vernon Bernard Whicker, 44, from behind with her Ford Escape on Hendersonville Road on Jan. 29.
Driver charged after cyclist dies in Asheville crash
Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
Group overseeing Ramada Inn permanent housing project says construction delayed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The group overseeing the project to transform Ramada Inn in Asheville into permanent supportive housing provided an update on the site's progress. Step Up on Second Street, Inc. spoke during Asheville's Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee meeting Thursday, Feb. 9. A representative from the company said...
New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
