ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

'Come as you are:' New dean installed at Historic Biltmore Episcopal church

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A historic Biltmore church received a new dean this weekend. Rev. Sarah Hurlbert was installed as the third dean of the Cathedral of All Souls. She will serve as the senior priest for the cathedral as well as a liaison for churches throughout the of the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Citing poor sales, cost increases, Blue Dream Curry House drops dine-in service

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Dream Curry in downtown Asheville announced plans to end dine-in services and switch to takeout only. A statement released on the business's social media on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, said the coming weekend would be the restaurant's final days of dine-in service. Operations will switch to takeout only on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the business will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13, to prepare for that transition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville City Schools averts bus crisis by raising stipends to $750

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools has narrowly averted a bus crisis by increasing the stipend for drivers. If the district was fully staffed, it would have 29 bus drivers. But it has 17, four of whom threatened to resign. The "dual-employee" bus drivers used to be paid...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville moves on goal to cut Asheville homelessness by 50% in 2 years

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The goal of reducing homelessness in Asheville by 50 percent in two years is a go. During a recent meeting, the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee agreed to a consultant's recommendations. Workgroups will also tackle oversight, encampments and shelters. The National Alliance to End Homelessness took...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Deliberation in Shannon Daves' murder trial to continue Monday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder trial in Buncombe County continues as members of the jury prepare to enter a fifth day of deliberation. Jurors in the trial of Shannon Daves, who is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Roger Michael Evans, in their Candler home on Dec. 23, 2020, plan to resume deliberations on Monday.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

$2 million in ARPA funds approved for 8 Hendersonville nonprofits

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council voted this week to allocate $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to local nonprofits. The vote comes after months of discussion about how to spend the city’s $4.5 million in ARPA funds. Here’s the breakdown of how the $2...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

AVLFest: New, multi-day music festival to showcase local venues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A newly-announced event aims to put Asheville's venues at center stage for a "multi-day music festival experience." Asheville-based Wicked Weed Brewing and Worthwhile Sounds announced they're teaming up for the inaugural AVLFest, scheduled for Aug. 3-6. Organizers say the festival will primarily take place at...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Shortage of ADHD medications, other drugs impacting WNC patients

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ADHD medication shortages appear to be getting worse. Some 40 different dosages and formulations are in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which track availability. News 13 has recently fielded several calls from patients with concerns. On Friday, Feb. 10, News...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

SC Powerball winner donates $150K prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man decided to give his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The winner did not wish to be identified and told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. "I hit enough to make someone happy," he...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

'Renters need protection now:' Advocates call for source of income protections

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Western North Carolina housing advocates are calling for additional protections for renters. “Our renters need protection now against source of income discrimination,” Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity Senior Development Officer Cassidy Moore said. Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity wants source of income added...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'I'm saddened, but I'm not shocked,' APD charges woman in cyclist-involved fatality

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged a woman in connection to the city’s first fatal cyclist-involved accident of 2023. Jasmine Rose Gardner, 23, is now charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. According to Asheville police, Gardner struck and killed Vernon Bernard Whicker, 44, from behind with her Ford Escape on Hendersonville Road on Jan. 29.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Driver charged after cyclist dies in Asheville crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces misdemeanor charges after a bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV along Hendersonville Road last month. Asheville police claim Jasmine Rose Gardner, 23, was driving a Ford Escape that crashed into Vernon Bernard Whicker, 44, while he was riding his bike.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy