ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Dream Curry in downtown Asheville announced plans to end dine-in services and switch to takeout only. A statement released on the business's social media on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, said the coming weekend would be the restaurant's final days of dine-in service. Operations will switch to takeout only on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the business will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13, to prepare for that transition.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO