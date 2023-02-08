LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2.4 million in grants to 26 schools for new health services. “We congratulate the 26 planning grant recipients and thank them for their commitment to the health of children and families in their communities,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We will work closely with them to increase access to high-quality health services for children and adolescents in Michigan.”

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO