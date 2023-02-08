Read full article on original website
Republicans in favor of cutting Medicare, Social Security do not include Mitch McConnell who says "it's just a bad idea"
Kentucky senator Mitch McConnel is apparently opposed to Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott's stance on sunsetting federal legislation, including Social Security, every five years. He condemns the idea as a "bad" one that is not the sentiment of the Republican party (source).
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
WNEM
Chaos erupts at Michigan Capitol as Senate adjourns abruptly amid tax bill dispute
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chaos erupted at the Michigan Capitol as Senate Republican lawmakers abruptly adjourned for the weekend while Democratic lawmakers were meeting privately Thursday. The disagreement started when the House passed a bill that would ease taxes for low-income workers and give tax-paying Michiganders a $180 check. When...
WNEM
State awards $2.4M for schools to expand child health centers
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2.4 million in grants to 26 schools for new health services. “We congratulate the 26 planning grant recipients and thank them for their commitment to the health of children and families in their communities,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We will work closely with them to increase access to high-quality health services for children and adolescents in Michigan.”
