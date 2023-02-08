Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Kentucky governor: Storm relief fund ‘open book’ for review
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Donations that poured into a tornado relief fund started by Kentucky’s Democratic governor have been spent or pledged, but Republicans are pushing for greater legislative oversight after reports surfaced that some checks went to people unaffected by the tragedy. Gov. Andy Beshear this week...
KAAL-TV
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
KAAL-TV
Universal school meal bill passes Minnesota House
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday night that will guarantee breakfast and lunch for students across the state. House File 5 passed 70-58. A companion bill is making its way through Senate committee hearings. While free and reduced-price lunch programs already exist, many Minnesota...
KAAL-TV
Infighting intensifes with Kansas GOP set to pick new leader
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are fighting over who will lead the Kansas GOP for the next two years, and frustrations over two key election losses last year in the GOP-leaning state have ramped up the acrimony already roiling the party nationally. The Kansas Republican Party’s state committee was...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed education bill comes with several student learning restrictions
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented an education bill on Thursday that would restrict what students can and can not learn. The bill stated that it would require school districts to put all instruction material including books and lesson plans online, along with steps on how to request a book to be removed. Any book removed from one school district would then go on a removal list with every school district in the state needing parental consent for students wishing to check out the book.
KAAL-TV
Education bill raises concerns for homeschooling parents
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota governor Tim Walz’s education bill proposes some new changes for public schools, and one thing that is not always affected by education bills is homeschooling. But if passed this bill would require some changes to the homeschooling curriculum and now parents are speaking out.
KAAL-TV
MN DFL State Central Committee elects new party leaders
(ABC 6 News) – Members of the Minnesota DFL Party State Central Committee gathered to elect new party leaders. The following were elected into their respective positions:. Martin is currently serving his seventh term as Chairman of the DFL. He has held the position since 2011, making him the longest-serving chairman in the almost 80-year history of the DFL.
KAAL-TV
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman has been arrested after an SUV she was allegedly driving crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, authorities said. Karla Morales Mateo, 25, drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk and dropped her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, out of the vehicle, then drove through the southwestern portion of the iron fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.
KAAL-TV
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing multiple Minnesota, Iowa stores
(ABC 6 News) – Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be closing 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
KAAL-TV
Attorney General’s Office to investigate inmate death
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced that his office will be assisting in a review of the death of an inmate Hardel Sherrell at the Beltrami County jail in 2018. the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed its investigation and referred the matter to Beltrami...
KAAL-TV
Man convicted in St. Paul bar shootout that killed 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man involved in a gunfight at a crowded bar that left one person dead and more than a dozen wounded in St. Paul was convicted Thursday of eight counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors said Devondre Phillips, 30, of Las Vegas, and another man,...
KAAL-TV
St. Paul police responding to fatal stabbing inside Harding High School
(KSTP) – A 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed Friday morning inside Harding High School in St. Paul, and another student is in custody, officials said. St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers were called to the school on the city’s East Side at 11:46 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Staff members gave the student first aid until medics could take him to Regions Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
